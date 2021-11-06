World

would violate the Constitution – Time

“The Codacons is totally opposed to the hypothesis of a lockdown for the unvaccinated on the model of Austria”. The consumer association is ready for the legal battle against any government measure that should go in a direction that wants to imitate the country with which we border. “We have always been in favor of anti-Covid vaccination, but at the same time we are opposed to state violence against those who, in the absence of a legal obligation, decide not to get vaccinated, citizens who are certainly not no-vax extremists, but subjects who they have health problems or who, for fear or other reasons, have chosen to postpone the vaccination at the time “, explains the president Carlo Rienzi.

“If in fact there is no national rule that obliges citizens to undergo the vaccine against Covid, there cannot exist in a civil and democratic country measures that punish the unvaccinated, through a limitation of their rights recognized by the Constitution”, continues Rienzi. . “A lockdown against the unvaccinated, in fact, would violate the most basic constitutional rules and would be open to challenge before justice. A very dangerous measure because, at this rate, the next step could even be prison – denounces the Codacons – for those who legitimately decide not to undergo the vaccine. For this reason, Codacons announces from now on a legal battle against any government measure that will introduce a lockdown on non-vaccinated people ”. The path followed by Austria is viewed by many countries as a possible solution.

