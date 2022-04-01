Would you celebrate? Funes Mori revealed what he would do if he scored against Argentina

Without a doubt, Funes Mori’s call caused controversy at the time, however, he quickly demonstrated his quality with the Mexican National Team. Despite this, the fans and several analysts do not believe that he is going through a good time to go to the World Cup.

His presence in Qatar remains a doubt, but if he is included in the final list, he will be measured against the country where he was born, Argentina, for that reason, the Rayados attacker was questioned in ‘The Last Word’ about yes he would celebrate in case of marking him.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Santiago Giménez in the sights of a historic Spanish club

‘I WOULD PARTY CRAZY, NO DOUBT; I WOULD SHOUT IT WITH ALL MY HEART’

Read also: Tigres UANL: Karerina Rose does not hide anything and shows off her heart attack figure in a tiny swimsuit (Photo)

Likewise, Funes Mori was questioned about the level that the Mexican National Team has shown and how to find a way to turn this situation around for the debut match against Poland.

“First prepare physically and mentally. The tie was uphill for us, it was difficult, sometimes playing well or badly, we got the results. We are past that pressure of qualifying for the World Cup. Nice things are coming and the dream of every player is to play a World Cup”