Would you like to manage Olympia? Diego Vázquez responds without problems

Diego Vazquez spoke exclusively with OPSA Group on various topics after his departure from Motaguaa club in which he became the most successful coach after winning five titles National League.

Already more relaxed, the Argentine strategist made important statements and in addition to talking about his departure from the blues, he was asked about the possibility of directing the Olympia Sports Club.

Would you lead Olimpia? Was the question we asked Diego and the South American replied: “Right now I’m calm, I don’t like to talk about assumptions and we’ll see when it happens, if it happens”, he indicated.

With this answer, Vázquez does not close the doors in the future to the Olympic team, a team with which he had great confrontations in recent years.