Would you like to manage Olympia? Diego Vázquez responds without problems

Tegucigalpa, Honduras.
Diego Vazquez spoke exclusively with OPSA Group on various topics after his departure from Motaguaa club in which he became the most successful coach after winning five titles National League.
Already more relaxed, the Argentine strategist made important statements and in addition to talking about his departure from the blues, he was asked about the possibility of directing the Olympia Sports Club.
Would you lead Olimpia? Was the question we asked Diego and the South American replied: “Right now I’m calm, I don’t like to talk about assumptions and we’ll see when it happens, if it happens”, he indicated.
With this answer, Vázquez does not close the doors in the future to the Olympic team, a team with which he had great confrontations in recent years.
Diego has been linked in recent days on the Herediano benchso the Argentine said that for now he is analyzing each work proposal he has received.
“I have had communications with representatives, there is a lot of interest and I have been called by journalists from Costa Rica, but in particular I have not received one. You have to be calm and I have to be serene”, he expressed.
On the other hand, “La Barbie” was consulted about Hector Vargas and his great start at the head of Real España since he has won all his games as coach of the machine.
“The teacher is doing well and the results are there, and it is not to speak ill of the previous technician because he reached a final and the analyzes are done at the end. El Potro played in the final and that has merits”he pointed out.