Clare: I can’t get used to it. I’m waiting for you to disappear at any moment.

Henry: And that will happen, believe me!

Clare: What do you feel? I mean, I know what you feel when you leave, but what do you feel being the one who leaves?

Year: 2009.

Duration: 1h 48m.

Gender: Romance, comedy, fantasy, science fiction.

I love you forever or by its title in English The Time Tabler’s wife. It is a film based on the homonymous book by Audrey Niffenegger, published in 2003. Directed by Robert Schwentke (The Divergent Series: Insurgent). Written by Bruce Joel Rubin (Ghost). Starring Rachel McAdams (Doctor Strange) and Eric Bana (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword).

Would you travel through time to see it?

The story is centered on Henry DeTamble (Eric Bana) a Chicago librarian who since childhood has suffered from a genetic dysfunction that causes him to travel to another time in his life, either to the past or to the future randomly.

This has brought him good things, including being able to see his dead mother sing at the opera. He has also been able to meet his future wife Clare Abshire, at the age of 6, at Clare’s parents’ meadow.

In his time travels, Henry continually visits Clare at different ages. She falls madly in love with him. So when Clare grows up (Rachel McAdams) becomes a painting artist, she looks for Henry when he is 29 years old, in the library where he works. Clare assures him that they are meant to be together, though she doesn’t know when they will be apart.

Henry is baffled because it’s the first time he’s seen her, but she’s known him her whole life. After this meeting, both fall madly in love.

But time travel also brings bad things, like the fact that Henry simply fades away from his current life for a long time, in his travels he will discover when he would die, but even so Henry will try to build a relationship with Clare.

Will this love transcend the barriers of time?

Director Robert Schwentke mentioned that:

“It is an emotional journey of two people in a relationship, and time travel is what will test them and strengthen the bond they have. Some might say that time travel is what brought them together, but in truth, that circumstance creates a lot of conflict. I saw it as an opportunity to create a beautiful love story…”

Would you travel through time to see it? I love you forever, currently available on Netflix. Link.