Would Zac Efron Return to ‘High School Musical’? The actor does not rule out the idea

After more than 16 years since Zac Efron conquered the hearts of thousands in the movie High School Musicalwhich premiered in 2006, for fans it would be a dream see him again in his role as Troy Bolton. Will such a fantasy come true?

With the upcoming premiere of the fourth season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Seriesa Disney + production, Efron fans have all their expectations pinned on Troy Bolton’s return to East High School.

Zac Efron is and continues to be an idol of youth television. (KEVIN WINTER/AFP)

According to the magazine cosmopolitan, Disney announced that in the new installment for the small screen six of the original characters of the franchise will appear and although Efron is not officially among these signings, the actor himself said that he would be delighted to play the character that launched him to fame.

“Of course. Seriously, getting the chance to go back and work with that team would be amazing. My heart is still there…it would be great. I hope it happens”, Zac had told AND! News in a past interview.

In addition, as another wink to drive fans crazy, the now 34-year-old artist uploaded a photograph of him from a visit he made to the series recording set to his Instagram account. “Don’t forget about me”, was the phrase with which he accompanied the snapshot that was taken in front of the school’s facade.

cosmopolitan He added that Tim Federle, creator of the series, had said in an interview that neither Efron nor Vanessa Hudgens would be confirmed to return, but that production was doing everything possible to bring them back. “We’d love to get Zac and Vanessa and all of them back, so we’re actively working on that right now,” he said.