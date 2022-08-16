“Wound”: to see or not to see the new Halle Berry for Netflix? | CRITIQUE | Bruised | SKIP-INTRO

With a long and fruitful career in Hollywood, which includes an Oscar Award in 2001 for “Monster’s Ball”, Halle Berry made the great leap to directing in 2021 with “Wound”, a film released a few days ago on Netflix, the leading streaming network that, due to its large market (215 million subscribers), guarantees unbeatable power of disclosure throughout the world. planet.

Has Berry’s debut as a filmmaker been auspicious? Next, we will try to comment on some details that we consider important about this two-hour film.

“Wound” tells the story of Jackie Justice, a former UFC fighter who, from one moment to another, has the possibility of returning to said sport, although along the way she must overcome a series of obstacles that range from her past marked by the abuses suffered, to the complex approach to his maternal side.

Due to the activity carried out by its main character and the difficulties that fate imposes on him to achieve his goals, it will not be difficult to make comparisons between “Wound” and the general idea that “Rocky” represents, the successful film saga that Sylvester Stallone directed and first starred in 1976.

The first detail that comes to light when watching this tape is the great set of adventures that Justice must overcome before returning to the octagon (surface where the fight is fought in the UFC). From a violent boyfriend (Adan Canto / Desi) to a mother (Adriane Lenox / Angel McQueen) indifferent to the abuse committed against her daughter in the past. To this should be added the obstacles that the protagonist places herself on a daily basis: alcohol, tobacco, and more things not suitable for what can be considered a ‘sportsman’.

Without even reaching half its duration, “Wound” quickly raises a second level. Following an outing with Desi, Justice comes face to face with Manny, the youngest son she once had from a past relationship and who she simply abandoned at some point in her life. Suddenly, and with the ‘comeback fight’ obsession in her head, our protagonist will have to bring out -by force- a maternal side that she clearly lacks.

From here the situation becomes much more uphill. We already have a fighter who, without producing enough financial resources, must support a child that neither her boyfriend nor her mother can stand, whom even she can’t understand (Manny just gesticulates). Is it possible to focus on a triumphant comeback if everything around you seems to be going wrong?

Going back to the “Rocky” comparison, regardless of the difference between sports, years, cities and genres, would it be correct to say that Rocky Balboa and Jackie Justice walk a similar path? At first one would think so. However, a closer look allows us to see that the boxer of Italian origin was not looking to ‘come back’, because in reality he never ‘was’ someone. Thus, Rocky was fighting for the glory of which he had nothing, but Jackie – who did fight before in the UFC – fights to survive.

But not everything is dark in the life of this brave athlete. If Rocky was lonely and it was Paulie and Adrian who made him part of his family, the protagonist of “Herida” finds a similar space in the gym. Ultimately, if friends turn out to be the family of choice, it’s no surprise that their coach Buddhakan (Sheila Atim) and motivator Pops (Stephen McKinley Henderson, in a role with hints of old Polly) become the dams to prevent everything falls apart.

“Wound” is a good movie. Her argument is believable and has moments that are very well executed, such as the verbal confrontation in which Jackie berates her mother for not having locked the door to her room and thus having prevented her from suffering so much abuse in her home. childhood. Here another noticeable difference with “Rocky” arises. The saga starring Stallone, although it is certainly a personal drama, had elegant touches of humor, in which the protagonist captivated both by his introversion and by his pointless jokes. The same does not happen in this Halle Berry debut.

Thus, we are facing two hours of a journey through some of the darkest sides that a female athlete must face (focus on that factor) in today’s society. It is in these circumstances that Berry’s performance is satisfactory, managing to shock us when we see her bleed from the punches, but also move us when she decides to forget that her manager is waiting for her in the gym to spend a few hours laughing with her son while they watch a 3D movie.

