Wout Van Aert sweats 7 shirts to beat Pidcock in GP Sven Nys

The 2021/2022 cyclocross season ended last year with six out of six wins by Belgian champion Wout Van Aert, all races won in December. Today, Saturday 1 January, a Baal the GP Sven Nys, stage of the X²O Badkamers Trofee circuit, was the litmus test to see if the new year would change the cards.

The answer is no! The Jumbo ace Visma started the new season by collecting the seventh consecutive victory which, however, was the most difficult to achieve, thanks to the other phenomenon, the champion of Great Britain Thomas Pidcock. First part of the balanced race, Van Aert, Pidcock and Eli Iserbyt in command on a complete course, with stretches where you could push, mud, climbs and descents, stretches to do and feet and obstacles.

When Van Aert managed to unleash all his power on the pedals he managed to detach the other two but in cyclocross as in all sports the danger is always around the corner, on a muddy stretch Wout lost control of the front by sliding to the ground. For him it was like when a boxer goes to the mat, he was stunned.

Pidcock hooked it up and then detached it, when the Belgian champion went to the pits he also had to waste time adjusting his shoes.

But the race was not over, he regained his courage and managed to catch up with the Englishman, on the last lap he passed it with an embarrassing ease going to win the GP Sven Nys, place of honor for Tom Pidcock second at 9 seconds , third Iserbyt at 28 seconds.

Tomorrow the whole circus, except Mathieu Van der Poel will be missing, at rest due to the back pain that has returned to torment him, will find himself in Hulst in the Netherlands for the World Cup.

Photo © Jumbo – Visma Cycling