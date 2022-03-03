wow! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are expecting their second child

Everything seems to indicate that a new member is about to arrive in the family of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

According to the US media, Turner is waiting for her second baby next to the singer.

The first rumors of this pregnancy emerged last month when the actress was caught in Los Angeles holding her baby bump while showing off a short top.

Now a source close to the couple assured that the famous Game Of Thrones actress She will give birth at the end of this summer.

“They are very excited and can’t wait for Wila to have a brother or sister.”revealed the anonymous source.

An image that went viral on social networks where the actress carries a tight green dress She also confirms that she is expecting her second child.

Image taken from Instagram.

So far the couple has not made any official announcement, They prefer to keep their personal life private.

Her first pregnancy was carried out very discreetly and almost at the end it was when Sophie shared some snapshots on social networks.

Even though the little Willa is almost two years oldThey have never wanted to show her on their personal networks and even asked the paparazzi to cover her face when they photographed the girl.

It is known that both wanted to be parents for the second time, because in an interview they said that they were eager to have another child.

The love story between Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

The love story between Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas began in 2016, after they were introduced by a mutual friend, the American singer Hailee Steinfeld.

According to the testimony of this friend, it was Joe Jonas who asked him to introduce him to the actress and after that they kept in touch through Instagram.

The couple got engaged in October 2017 and were first married in Las Vegas in a surprise wedding attended by the DJ known as Diplo.

Later they held a ceremony in the south of France, in which they were surrounded by family and friends. Among them celebrities like Maisie Williams, her cast partner in “Game of Thrones”, who was one of her bridesmaids, Priyanka Chopra, wife of Nick Jonas, and model Ashley Graham.

Image taken from Instagram.

They also recently became uncles, because Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra They welcomed their first child late last year.

Joe Jonas returns this year on tour with the Hermanos Jonas, while Turner is working on the filming of tapes like “Broken Soldiers” or “Strangers”.