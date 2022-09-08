WoW WotLK Bronze Drake: How to get this mount?

Introduced in World of Warcraft’s Wrath of the Lich King Classic expansion when Phase 1the bronze drake is a mount rewarding players who have successfully completed one of the dungeon achievements of Purging Stratholme on Heroic Difficulty. This is a flying mount available to both players of the Horde that ofAlliance.

How to get Bronze Drake in WotLK Classic?

The Bronze Drake is a mount as little known as it is simple to obtain whether it is the modern “Retail” or Classic version of the game. It has historically never been very complex to obtain and you will not impress many people by riding it, but it is one of the easiest and fastest drakes to obtain. A good way to get one of these sumptuous winged creatures as a flying mount to replace your old griffin or your old wyvern! Best of all, it’s totally free (besides the Master Rider skill you need to be able to ride it, of course).

To obtain the Bronze Drake, you must venture to Stratholme Purification (GT4) on Heroic Difficulty. Take the time to prepare yourself properly before launching Arthas’ assault on the city, after his long exchange with Uther and Jaina, since your journey begins after engaging the first wave of undead Elites preceding the two first bosses. From your entry into combat with this first wave, you have a total of 25 minutes to defeat all the bosses until the Chronolord Era, then to escort Arthas through the final corridor leading to Mal’Ganis.

After this, Arthas stops running and offers you a new line of dialogue to launch the final assault against Mal’Ganis. Do not interact with him, instead continue your way to the left to discover a mini-boss available only in Heroic Mode: the Infinite Corruptor. He is particularly weak and will only inflict heavy damage to the Tank, however you will need to reach him before the aforementioned 25 minutes are up as otherwise he executes the Keeper of Time which he is holding captive and then flees. If you succeed, a unique loot will then automatically be offered to you: the Bronze Drake!

Important : Only one Bronze Drake can be obtained in each Stratholme Cleanse on Heroic Difficulty. You will therefore have to be lucky or do it again 5 times with a regular group to get your hands on it!

It is not necessary to overcome the Infinite Corruptor before the end of the “timer”. You simply have to engage him in combat before the 25-minute countdown expires, in doing so you interrupt the channeling of his Corrupting Baneling which slowly kills the drake you want. On the other hand, if you fail it is likely that this is the one and only attempt you have!

Here is his only skill:

Void attack : Inflicts heavy Physical damage to the Tank while ignoring all its Armor.

The Infinite Corruptor only offers the Bronze Drake as loot. He is, however, counted as a Heroic dungeon boss and therefore grants a Emblem of Heroism to all players in the party when he dies. A significant plus!

Bronze Drake Skin