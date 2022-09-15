WoW WotLK Time-Lost Proto-Drake: How to get this mount?

Introduced in the Wrath of the Lich King Classic expansion for World of Warcraft in Phase 1, the Time-Lost Proto-Drake is a mount rewarding players who have had the chance to encounter one of the rarest creatures in the game with Thunder Peaks. This is a flying mount available to both players of the Horde that ofAlliance.

Since his name is particularly long, he is often abbreviated “TLPD” in reference to his English name: Time-Lost Proto-Drake.

Important : For players of the modern version of the game, some data has changed since the integration of this mount into the game, particularly in terms of the reappearance time which is much shorter than at the time.

How to get the Time-Lost Proto-Drake in WotLK Classic?

The Time-Lost Proto-Drake is both one of the rarest mounts and creatures in World of Warcraft history. This is the first in a long line of creatures that wander around an area and have an incredibly long respawn time. By defeating this creature, you get the famous and coveted mount of the same name: the Proto-Drake lost in time.

Some information to know before starting your hunt:

The respawn time of this Rare is random and varies between 6 and over 22 hours.

The Time-Lost Proto-Drake shares its route, spawn locations, and spawn times with another Rare dragon: Vyragosa. Only one of them can be active at a time, if you encounter Vyragosa then the Time-Lost Proto-Drake is not active and will not be active for at least 6 hours after killing Vyragosa.

The two Rares are particularly weak and do not represent the slightest challenge even for a very weakly equipped player. The height at which they patrol can however be a real danger, beware!

The drop rate for the mount is 100%. It can only be obtained from the eponymous creature.

Camp in a specific place rather than chasing after him all along his route. You’ll have a better chance of catching it that way since it will pass by your location sooner or later if it turns on your chosen path.

The respawn time for Vyragosa and the TLPD begins when the corpse of the last of the two drakes seen has disappeared. Pick up all the loot available on their corpse to avoid unnecessarily lengthening the reappearance time for the following ones!

Vyragosa and the Time-Lost Proto-Drake always spawn halfway up on one of their four preset spawn points, never anywhere else.

The two Rares do not vanish and continue on their way in a loop until they have been found and killed by a player.

Both Rares are required for the achievement biting cold .

Only one copy of the mount can be obtained for grouped players. A window allowing you to Need, Greed Where Pass opens as soon as the Rare’s corpse is searched.

Also, it is important for a tracker to know what prey he is stalking. So here’s what the Time-Lost Proto-Drake and your future worst nightmare, Vyragosa, look like (because you’ll probably see her a bunch of times before you find the Rare you’re actually looking for):

The Time-Lost Proto-Drake Vyragosa

As aforementioned, Vyragosa and the Time-Lost Proto-Drake always spawn in one of four possible locations. These are located at the following coordinates:

Breath of Bor: 31.58, 68.81

Frozen waterfall: 35.02, 78.03

Brunnhildar: 51.48, 71.03

Ulduar: 52.3, 35.08

Depending on where Vyragosa and the TLPD spawn, the path they take varies greatly. Here is the exact route they precisely follow until they are killed, with each dot indicating the spawn location of the two Rares for the route they take next:

Time-Lost Proto-Drake Loot Table

Reins of the Lost Proto-Drake in time Mount flying Abandoned Adventurer’s Satchel Container Time Advance Talisman Neck

Vyragosa Loot Table

Abandoned Adventurer’s Satchel Container Azure Dragonhide Helm Head Leather

Appearance of the Time-Lost Proto-Drake