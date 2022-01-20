Wrap-Up 2021, find out your game statistics of the year – Nerd4.life

Sony Interactive Entertainment has made available the Wrap-Up of 2021. This function, similar to those offered by other companies, allows you to see some statistics of your 2021 on PlayStation.

The PlayStation 2021 Wrap-Up – available at this address – allows you to see statistics such as:

The number of games played in the year

The number of Trophies earned, also divided by level

The total play time on PS4 and PS5

The game we have devoted ourselves to the most

Statistics on various PlayStation games played by the community

…and so on

Anyone who logs into their PlayStation 2021 Wrap-Up will be able to download four avatars that can be used on both PS4 and PS5. The images depict one of the Destruction AllStars pilots inside the Triangle symbol, Ratchet inside the Cross key, the protagonist of Returnal in the Circle key and Sam from Death Stranding in the Square key.

An example of PlayStation Wrap Up

This PlayStation 2021 Wrap-Up is a nice way to retrace your 2021 and get a precise idea of ​​how much time and energy we have dedicated to our passion.

As mentioned, others have also offered a similar system, such as Nintendo’s “2021 Review”.