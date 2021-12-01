Wrath of a Man arrives

The year ends with a bang for all subscribers to Amazon Prime Video, as the highly anticipated new film by Guy Ritchie makes its appearance in the last days of December Wrath of a Man. A new collaboration between the British director and the streaming giant after the success described in our review of The Gentlemen. Among the other arrivals we point out the last work of the late Gigi Proietti, that is I am Santa Claus, where the great Roman actor takes on the role of none other than the giver of adrenaline-pumping gifts par excellence Encounter, starring Riz Ahmed as a brave marine grappling with a sci-fi threat and comedy Being the Ricardos starring an exceptional duo formed by Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem. Happy viewing everyone!

I am Santa Claus – December 6th

Ettore is a former convict with a turbulent and ramshackle life. He has no great prospects other than continuing his career as a robber. This is how he finds himself at Nicola’s house, a nice gentleman who doesn’t have any valuables but has an incredible revelation to make: “I’m Santa Claus!”

But will it really be him? Last film by the great Gigi Proietti, an Italian Christmas comedy directed by Edoardo Falcone that we told you about in our review of I am Santa Claus.

Encounter – December 10th

A decorated marine goes on a mission to save his two sons from a mysterious threat. As their journey leads them into increasingly dangerous situations, children will have to leave childhood behind.

Directed by Michael Pearce and written by Joe Barton and the director himself, Encounter stars Riz Ahmed, Octavia Spencer, Rory Cochrane, Lucian-River Chauhan and Aditya Geddada.

Being the Ricardos – December 21st

Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) are threatened by perplexing personal accusations, political libel and cultural taboo, in the dramatic behind-the-scenes story signed by Oscar-winning writer and director Aaron Sorkin.

With a revealing gaze that delves into the couple’s complicated romantic and professional relationship, the film takes audiences to Ball and Arnaz’s writers’ room, stage and private space during a pivotal week in the production of their groundbreaking sitcom. “I Love Lucy. In the cast, alongside the Oscar winners Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, also Jake Lacy, JK Simmons, Nina Arianda, Tony Hale and Alia Shawkat.

Wrath of a Man – December 27th

After a deadly ambush on one of their armored cars, Los Angeles-based Fortico Securities hires a mysterious new employee, Patrick Hill (Jason Statham), which becomes known simply as “H.” While learning the basics from partner Bullet (Holt McCallany), H initially appears to be a quiet, low-key type, simply there to do a job and make a living.

But when he and Bullet become the target of a robbery attempt, H’s formidable abilities are revealed. Not only is he an expert marksman who is equally adept at hand-to-hand combat, but he is also merciless and deadly. Based on the French film Le Convoyeur, Wrath of a Man counts a stellar cast including Jason Statham, Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Josh Hartnett, Niamh Algar, Laz Alonso, Scott Eastwood and Eddie Marsan. The title is directed by Guy Ritchie from a screenplay by Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies and Guy Ritchie. Bill Block and Atkinson the producers.

The news coming in December on Prime Video

Harriet (December 6)

The story is based on the life of an iconic freedom fighter in the United States of America. Harriet Tubman escaped from slavery, becoming one of the symbols of freedom in the stars and stripes. His courage, his ingenuity and his tenacity allowed the liberation of hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history. Nominated for two Oscars in the 2019 edition, the one to the best actress Cynthia Erivo and the best song (by the same protagonist), a drama about imperfect slavery but proof of the general public.

I don’t want you either (December 20)

Nina and Dylan are childhood friends and have shared every moment of their life, even the most intimate ones. Although Dylan has always dreamed of more than friendship, the two have never crossed the line. After breaking up with her boyfriend, Nina returns to Biarritz, in her homeland, with her two best friends. Who will not be long in making her understand that the true love of her life is … Dylan.

A Quiet Place II (December 23)

After the events occurred at home, the Abbotts (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) continue to fight in silence facing the terror of the outside world in this agonizing sci-fi thriller written and directed again by John Krasinski, which also grants an appearance in a flashback. The winning formula of the original relives once again in a film capable of keeping you in suspense from start to finish.

Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia di Morto (30 December)

Monica ends up in jail because her twin sisters hide stolen goods on her premises, and the only one who can help her is the intellectual Giovanni. To get Monica out of prison, the latter manages to switch the detention with a job in the parish of San Basilio led by Don Davide, as beautiful as it is pious. This is how Monica and Giovanni’s lives are intertwined again … Sequel to the comedy starring Antonio Albanese and Paola Cortellesi, directed once again by Riccardo Milani.

The other films arriving on Prime Video in December 2021

Among the other titles arriving in December in the catalog of Amazon Prime Video we report Stay home, the new comedy directed by Roan Johnson coming out on day 2, the dramatic love story of One meter from you waiting for the 21st and the third film directed by Alessandro Gassmann, The Great Silence, adaptation of a play that will arrive in streaming on the 30th of the month.

On 1 December we report the release of some beloved comic cult, from Ficarra and Picone (On 7 and 8, The Hank, Even if it is love, it cannot be seen) to Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo (That’s life, Three men and one leg), while those who want to relive the adventures of the most famous wizard in cinema can throw themselves on the entire Harry Potter saga. And then, the Vampires by John Carpenter, the tense noir with Brad Pitt Cogan – Killing Them Softly, a film for the little ones like Nut Job – Operation peanuts and the fantasy comedy with Adam Sandler Mr Cobbler and the magic shop.