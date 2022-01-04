“Wrath of Man – The Wrath of a Man”, the review of Guy Ritchie’s film with Jason Statham on Amazon Prime Video :: Blog on Today

On December 27 in Italy it was released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Wrath of Man – A man’s fury, film by British director Guy Ritchie starring American actor Jason Statham.

Having been a Guy Ritchie fan since at least 2000, when it came out The Snatch, we could not miss this film, which, however, did not completely convince us. We explain the reasons for our doubts in this review, but first we summarize the plot of Wrath of Man.

What Wrath of Man is about

The film, a vague remake of the 2004 French film Le Convoyeur, is divided into four parts: A Dark Spirit; Scorched Earth; Bad Animals, Bad (Bad, beasts, bad); Liver, Lungs, Spleen & Heart.

At the center of the story is a robbery of a security van, in which two security guards and a young passer-by are killed. Five months later, a man named Hill (Statham) is hired by that armored car company and begins his training with superior Bullet (Holt McCallany) who names him H.

Just hired, H must already be dealing with a robbery attempt, and while Bullet is kidnapped and his colleague Boy Sweat (Josh Hartnett) panics, he is very lucid and on his own captures and kills all the robbers, thus becoming immediately the idol of all his colleagues and attracting the attention of police investigators, since in the professional admissions tests H had barely achieved the pass.

His fame, however, grows even more shortly after, when during another robbery attempt he just needs to get out of the van with his face uncovered to literally put the gang of criminals on the run. At this point the film begins to go back and forth in time, showing us the initial robbery from different points of view, but to avoid any spoilers we stop here and invite you to watch the official trailer of Wrath of Man.

What works and what doesn’t in Wrath of Man

As said in the beginning, we’ve been huge Guy Ritchie fans for over twenty years: The Snatch, Lock & Stock (both with Statham, as well as Revolver), his Sherlock Holmes with Robert Downey jr. are cornerstones of his cinematography, e The Gentlemen at the end of 2020 it marked the great return of a director capable of keeping viewers glued to the screen thanks to characters written with rare skill and thanks to stories that amaze, strike and leave you speechless.

Here, if it is with this spirit that you decide to look Wrath of Man then the risk of disappointment is around the corner, and that’s what happened to us. Mind you, the critics and the public have welcomed this film mostly positively (on IMDB the judgments are well beyond sufficiency), and to define Wrath of Man as a bad film in an absolute sense would be ungenerous.

Statham is flawless in his acting, as are the other actors in the film. Direction works, as does photography and every technical aspect. Yet, at the end of the viewing our feeling was as if something was missing in this film, the something that usually makes you say “wow, beautiful” when a Guy Ritchie film ends.

In this case, however, it seemed to us that some mechanism has jammed, and so the story proceeds without ever a truly memorable scene, without an invention that makes Wrath of Man an amazing Ritchie-style movie. And so, in the end, we saw a good action movie, which certainly deserves the sufficiency, but which, at least in our opinion, does not go much further.

Rating: 6.5