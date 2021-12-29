WRC against Formula 1 and Formula E, in the wet

Let’s face it, it is difficult to resist an acceleration challenge. They are short but intense duels, often not taken for granted, and which are sometimes decided on the edge of the thousandth. They are also relatively simple to document, which is why we see so many of them. But it doesn’t happen every day to have three challengers of this caliber.

A few months ago we saw a pretty good challenge between a Red Bull F1, a superbike and a Porsche 911 Turbo S, but the trio put together by the Top Gear team is hard to match. On the starting line there are in fact three spearheads of the related motorsport disciplines, that is WRC, Formula 1 and Formula E. The result could be taken for granted, even with wet asphalt, but the show is not lacking at all.

Representing the world of rallies there is the Ford Fiesta WRC of the M-Sport team (which will be replaced with the Ford Puma Rally1 hybrid to race the WRC 2022 world championship), a small bomb equipped with a 1.6-liter turbo engine capable of 375 HP, discharged to the ground thanks to a sequential 6-speed gearbox connected to a refined four-wheel drive with mechanical differential at the front and rear assisted by an active central differential.

Next to the rally beast there is instead the Mercedes AMG F1 W10 EQ Power +, the Formula 1 single-seater that allowed Lewis Hamilton, and the manufacturer itself, to win their sixth world title in 2019. To be precise, we find ourselves in the presence of an example that also features some improvements introduced later in 2020, while the livery in black color takes up the current single-seater. Also in this case, under the bodywork there is a 1.6-liter V6 engine combined with an electric motor, which together deliver a power close to 1000 hp which must move a featherweight of only 743 kg. Mind-boggling numbers, which, however, have to deal with the wet asphalt and rear-wheel drive of the car.

The third challenger is instead the DS E-Tense FE21, the electric single-seater that this year raced in the Formula E world championship is the least powerful of the trio with its 340 HP unloaded on the rear wheels, but the electric nature and the weight limited to 903 kg give it a not bad idea, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in just 2.8 seconds.

Numbers in hand, it is difficult to get the prediction of this challenge wrong, but as they say for travel, the important thing is not the goal but what one experienced in reaching it. So, hit play and enjoy the show.