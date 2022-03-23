Wreckfest is bringing destruction racing to Nintendo Switch on June 21

THQ Nordic and developer Bugbear Entertainment have confirmed a version of wreckfest for Nintendo Switch, which It will be launched on June 21 for 39.99 euros. It is an arcade and wild driving title that debuted on PC in 2018 and was released a year later on Xbox One and PlayStation 4; in 2021 it was adapted with improvements to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, while Google Stadia arrived last December. We show you the first trailer of the game on the Nintendo console.

“wreckfest It comes with a ton of upgrades and customization options. Are you gearing up for the next wrecking race with reinforced bumpers, roll cages, side shields and more? Or do you tune up the car to go around with the best engine parts like air filters, camshafts or fuel systems? wreckfest is tailored to deliver the best motor and destruction gaming experience out theresays the editor.

This demolition derby includes a multiplayer for 16 competitors, tournaments and graphics at a stable 30 images per second. Season 1 offers 20 iconic vehicles, 20 decorations and a pack to reinforce our car. Season 2 will give access to 12 more vehicles.

Direct driving and fun

“We really like games like wreckfest, which get to the point and offer uncomplicated driving and fun. In fact, Bugbear offers driving with as many complications as we wantso it is an ideal title both for those who want a simcade title and for those who prefer something a little more demanding and realistic”, we told in the analysis of the console versions. “In one way or another, wreckfest We find it very funny and entertaining, and it is shaping up to be a great option for those who enjoy this subgenre”.