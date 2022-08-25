Wrecking Ball at nine, a look back at one of Miley Cyrus’ biggest hits

In 2013, Miley Cyrus surprised the world by stepping out Wrecking Ball. Wishing to break away from the Hannah Montana character that she camped for years for Disney, Miley Cyrus operates a 180 degree turn that will not only be felt in her music. Short hair and peroxide, Miley makes a sensational entrance (it is the case to say it) with Wrecking Ball. Although she did not write the lyrics for this song, the artist wanted to concentrate many emotions in it.

What you need to know is that Wrecking-Ball was built in two stages: first, the bases of the chorus will be born following a writing session with the Canadian artist moZella ((Maureen Anne McDonald), to whom we owe in particular “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got)” (The Great Gatsby soundtrack): MoZella, like Miley Cyrus, was coming out of an extremely difficult breakup and will choose to exorcise it via the song. Then, Sacha Skarbek (to whom we owe You’re Beautiful by James Blunt) Stephan Moccio (who notably worked with Céline Dion) joined the project:

In an interview, Moccia also confided: “MoZella was extremely emotional that day. She was very fragile because she had just canceled her marriage. She almost didn’t attend the session. ‘Wrecking Ball’ is every bit the tale of MoZella’s toxic relationship, it’s the courage to say ‘I can’t go through with it'”. He adds : “We all wanted a strong metaphor as a title and we were just throwing words around. I remember shyly raising my hand and saying, “How about ‘Wrecking Ball’? Sacha replied, “Yeah, ‘Wrecking Ball’ sounds good.” And MoZella followed suit. It was there that she had the reply: “I arrived like a wrecking ball. It was a real collaboration. »

First written for Beyoncé, the demo of the song will be sent to Miley Cyrus (under the advice of MoZella)… who, charmed by the title, will accept it.

What made Wrecking Ball so successful when it was released was (obviously) the title. As a reminder, we find Miley Cyrus there, sitting on a wrecking ball. In an interview granted to Billboard, the artist will declare: I think if people ignore the fact that I’m naked and actually look at me, they’ll see that I look more broken than the song itself. “Wrecking Ball is a pop ballad. It’s one of those songs that everyone can relate to because everyone has had that feeling at some point. »

With Wrecking Ball, Miley Cyrus will reach the first of the top Billboard for the first time (Party in the USA and We Can’t Stop had, for their part, been number 2). Even today, Wrecking Ball remains one of the favorite songs of the fans and, inevitably, Miley Cyrus continues to honor him live.