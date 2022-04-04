WrestleMania: Results | Roman Reigns, new undisputed champion!

In God mode and without anyone being able to stop him. WrestleMania 38 confirmed that Roman Reigns is the present and future WWEthe guy who is on the pedestal that very few stars like Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold and John Cena have occupied in history. This Sunday, The Tribal Chief defeated Brock Lesnar in the main fight and with it is the first Universal Champion and of WWE together for all time.

We knew that it would not be the most refined fight technically speaking, they were two almost indestructible forces but someone had to give in and it was The Beastthe one that for years has been the most feared in the industry and that ended the undefeated streak of The Undertaker on Wrestlemaniabut the torch has been handed over to Romanwho is the man with the most drive in WWE in recent memory.

Third was the charm for kingswho in two previous clashes with Lesnar in the Showcase of the Immortals he had come out with his head down, but when absolutely everything was at stake this Sunday, he showed that his facet of The Tribal Chief has made him untouchable and, as he himself has said, he is in “God mode” in World WrestlingEntertainment.

A low blow, attack with the belt and an injured referee was what Roman Reigns needed to be able to tame the Beastwho was left with nothing to break the Samoan’s arm with his “kimura“, but Paul Heyman intervened to the aid of his leader and minutes later everything ended with a devastating “spear“from the former member of Shieldwho is on Mount Olympus and it is not seen that anyone can stop his rise to the most successful in the history of WWE.

Vince McMahon fought at WrestleMania and Stone Cold ruined the party for him

Yes, you read it right. Although it was not scheduled, the owner of World WrestlingEntertainment He got into the ring at 76 years old to do what his protégé, austin theorycould not minutes before: defeat the commentator Pat McAfee and he did it even with great ease, showing great physical shape despite his advanced age.

What nobody counted on is that Stone Cold Steve Austin would show up to ruin his moment. The eternal rivalry and one of the most remembered of WWE opened its pages again when seeing how The Texas Rattlesnake offered a beer of course peace to the head of the company, but only to distract him and leave him lying with a “stunner“, his classic move with which on Saturday he beat Kevin Owens in his first official fight in 19 years.

the ovation to Austin It was huge because, unlike Saturday, no one was expecting it tonight. And speaking of applause, which he also received The Undertaker being introduced at the stadium as the leader of the Hall of Fame Class of 2022, which he was inducted into on Friday.

WrestleMania 38 Results | Day 2

Randy Orton and Riddle retained the RAW Tag Team Championships by defeating The Street Profits and Alfa Academy.

Edge defeated AJ Styles.

Pat McAfee defeated Austin Theory.

Vince McMahon defeated Pat McAfee.

Sasha Banks and Naomi won the Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Bobby Lashley defeated Omos.

Sheamus and Ridge Holland defeated The New Day.

