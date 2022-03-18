Wrestler Black Warrior Jr. dies at 24 years of age

Mexico City /

The world of wrestling was hit again after the death of Black Warrior Jr.., gladiator barely 24 years old and who was the son of blackwarriorthe one that would shine on the billboards of the World Council.

It was the afternoon of this Thursday, March 17, that the news of his death was confirmed, with the World Wrestling Council showing their condolences through their social networks.

Rest in peace Black Warrior Jr. The CMLL joins the penalty that seizes the fighting family for the sensitive death of fighter Black Warrior Jr. We express our deepest condolences and solidarity to his family for this irreparable loss.”

At the moment it is unknown cause of death of the athlete, who had been absent from the networks since August 2021.

Fighting family

Black Warrior Jr. he was the son of Jesus Toral Lopezwho was a figure of the CMLL as blackwarrior; he was the grandson of the legendary black handnephew of Blue Panther and cousin of the also gladiators Blue Panther Jr. and The Panther.

As if that were not enough, he was married to Omaraida Housesdaughter of black houses and Dallys The Caribbeanwith whom he had two children.

