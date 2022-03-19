Wrinkles, prevent them and fight them with natural remedies

Why are formed

The wrinkles, we all know, these are signs that appear on the skin and become more evident as we age. These are real grooves, more or less deep, which begin to appear from the age of twenty-five, to then become gradually more evident. After completing development, our whole body begins to age, and the skin is no exception. At the level of the epidermis, the aging process results in a decrease in cellular activity, due to cell damage and death and a reduced performance of the existing ones. The cells gradually reduce the synthesis of collagen and elastin, proteins that offer support, resistance and tone to the skin, decrease the production of sebum and also that of other compounds essential for the beauty of the skin, such as hyaluronic acid. The result is that the skin appears less and less toned and elastic, more dehydrated, thin and marked not only on the face, but on the whole body. Wrinkles begin to appear already around the age of thirty and, as regards the face, they are noticed in the areas where the muscles are contracted more frequently: we are talking about the classic expression lines that form around the eyes (crow’s feet and wrinkles of the lacrimal sulcus), in the area of ​​the forehead (frontal and glabellar wrinkles) and of the lips (nasogenic wrinkles, puppet wrinkles and bar code).

For the first few years such wrinkles are dynamics, therefore they are noticeable only when there is a contraction of certain muscles. With the passage of time, usually from the age of forty onwards, wrinkles become static and remain evident even in the absence of muscle contraction. Furthermore, as we age, expression lines are added to those caused by the force of gravity and the loss of adipose tissue, which obviously do not concern only the skin of the face but the whole skin organ in its entirety. Even if, as we have seen, the formation of wrinkles is physiological, it is possible to delay their appearance and keep skin young and toned for longer.

What to do

There are several ways to prevent wrinkles from forming. For one thing, one is always indispensable diet healthy and balanced, rich in fruit and vegetables but also in whole grains and proteins of vegetable origin. Why is diet important for preventing wrinkles? Because some foods, especially those of plant origin, provide minerals, vitamins, antioxidants essential for the metabolic processes of the cells and to counteract the action of free radicals. Free radicals are unstable molecules that have unpaired electrons; to increase their stability, they subtract electrons from neighboring molecules, making them unstable in turn. This causes a chain reaction which, in the long run, damages the body’s cells, including those in the skin. An anti-aging strategy is therefore to avoid, when possible, habits that generate an increase in free radicals such as cigarette smoking, the consumption of alcoholic beverages and excessive exposure to sunlight. Since in many cases it is not possible to eliminate the external sources that generate free radicals, to defend against their action it is of great help to follow a diet rich in antioxidant molecules. Exercise is also important against wrinkles, because movement promotes blood and lymphatic circulation, thanks to which the body’s cells can obtain oxygen and nutrients that come from the diet and be cleaned of waste. Speaking of physical activity, to combat wrinkles and loss of facial skin tone, there are also specific exercises for the face, such as facial gymnastics or facial yoga. These are simple exercises that help fight the signs of aging, if done consistently several times a week. Finally, to prevent and fight wrinkles you can also act from the outside, moisturizing the skin and providing it with antioxidants.

Natural remedies

THE natural remedies that help prevent and minimize wrinkles are those that keep the skin hydrated and provide antioxidants. To have a soft, toned and hydrated skin, the best natural remedies are vegetable fats such as avocado oil, argan oil, rosehip oil or shea butter. Vegetable oils and butters applied to the skin of the face and body help retain water and prevent evaporation, preventing the skin from drying out and making it less prone to wrinkles. Even wrinkles already present can be made less evident thanks to the application of vegetable oils, thanks to their emollient and indirectly moisturizing action. However, many people do not tolerate the use of pure oils on the skin, especially on the face: in this case it is better to choose natural cosmetics that in addition to the oil contain a part of water, that is a cream in emulsion. The aqueous part of the face or body cream can also consist of aloe vera gel, a well-known anti-wrinkle remedy, or aqueous anti-aging extracts such as green tea extract or echinacea. There wrinkle cream it should also contain antioxidant extracts that help, topically, to stop the damaging action of free radicals. Examples of natural anti-wrinkle remedies are vitamin E, vitamin C, flavonoids extracted from plants, resveratrol obtained from grape skin.