Write in bold and italics on Whatsapp, it takes just a second

How we can insert bold and italics in Whatsapp and thus give an evident personalization touch to our sent messages.

Bold and italics on Whatsapp, how do you use them? The thing is not that it would cover who knows what value if not for the fact that it is extremely attractive and therefore assumes an aesthetic value. In fact, it’s more of a fun thing to amaze your friends with.

The use of bold and italics on Whatsapp can be applied in any format of what is the most popular instant messaging application in the world. Both for the Android and iOS versions as for the desktop versions for PC and Mac it is possible to implement this fun trick.

Among other things, it is also possible to adopt various other fonts, with which to enrich the experience of use. To use these and also bold and italics on Whatsapp it is necessary to take advantage of the keyboard shortcuts.

Bold italic Whatsapp, how to use them: commands

To apply the bold trick, the asterisk * must be inserted, both before and after the one we intend to highlight on Whatsapp. * Do this to highlight in bold *, on Android, pc and Mac. For iOS, on the other hand, you have to select all the text and then press the icon relating to the fonts (B / U).

Then, to write in italics, the command to insert both before and after the sentence to be characterized in this way is the underscore _

_With therefore the underscore instead of the asterisk_

In this case, everything works for Android, iOS and Whatsapp Web. Or you can highlight the entire text and then choose from the quick pop-up menu whether to write in italics or in bold. And this is just one of the many ways of being able to take advantage of the features that the “cousin” app of Facebook and Instagram can offer.

How to write in strikethrough and monospaced

Then there are also two other peculiarities, represented by the strikethrough and monospaced writing. It goes like this:

Strikethrough

To change the format of the strikethrough text, enter a tilde on both sides of the text:

~ text ~

Monospaced

To change the format of the text to monospaced, enter three grave accents on both sides of the text:

“` Text “`