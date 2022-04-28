Write them down now! Government opens COVID vaccination registry for children under 12 years of age – El Financiero

The Government of Mexico has already opened the registration platform for vaccination against COVID-19 for girls and boys 12 years of age and older.

Last Tuesday, Hugo Lopez-GatellUndersecretary of Health, reported that all girls and boys 12 years of age and older without comorbidities will be candidates to receive the dose of the vaccine.

“It is about not only girls and boys with comorbidities, as we have been doing for four and a half months, but also all healthy girls and boys 12 years of age and older”, they will be candidates to receive the vaccine, he commented. .

Although it is not yet specified which COVID vaccine will be applied to minors, the general director of the National Center for Preventive Programs and Disease Control (Cenaprece)Ruy López Ridaura, gave indications of the options that are in the market and have been approved to be applied in girls and boys.

The director of dinnerprece indicated that the vaccine Pfizer is approved for minors in the United States and noted that as the market is explored, they could be considered Moderna, Abdala and Sinovac to advance in the inoculation with the group of minors.

How to register a child under 12 for COVID vaccination?

Have at hand the documents of the girl or boy who is going to register because you will need the following information.

The first step is log in to the registration portal MyVaccine. There you must select the option that the person is 12 years old and enter their Unique Population Registry Code (CURP).

In addition, you must select the option that indicates “I am not a robot”, validate it and then click on “confirm CURP”.

Immediately you will see the personal information of the boy or girl to be registered and It is important that you verify that the data is correct.

You will also be asked to enter the city where you live, as well as a contact number and email.

Once you meet the requirements, the registration platform for COVID vaccination will show you a file with the minor’s information, which you must have on hand for when the vaccination stage begins.

It is important that you remember that the order of registration is not related to the order in which the vaccines are applied. For that reason you should be aware of when the campaign starts.

Why is it important to vaccinate children?

According to the National Library of Medicine (NIH) girls and adolescents can become infected with COVID-19, have short-term and long-term side effects, and even have serious complications or die (although this is rare).