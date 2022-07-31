Writer and teacher Flavia Lugo de Marichal dies

The Puerto Rican teacher, writer and actress Flavia Lugo de Marichal He died yesterday of natural causes at the age of 95, confirmed his son-in-law, Ricardo Méndez Matta. He is survived by his six children, Poli, Tere, Carlos, Pili, Margarita and Flavia.

“She passed away yesterday, Saturday, but since it’s the weekend, we still haven’t been able to make arrangements for the wake. I understand that tomorrow, Monday, we will find out,” Mendez Matta said in a brief telephone interview.

Early in the afternoon, the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture (ICP) published a message through Twitter notifying him of his death and offering condolences to his family:

“Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Flavia Lugo de Marichal, for her departure. Distinguished teacher and theater actress during the fifties and sixties. She made her debut as an actress in the film by Amílcar Tirado, “El Puente”, for DIVEDCO. May he rest in peace,” the ICP published.

Flavia Lugo de Marichal, one of the most emblematic figures of Puerto Rican culture, was for many years a professor at the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras Campus, and in 2013 she was distinguished by the Puerto Rican Foundation for the Humanities (FPH) as a “Humanist From the year 2013″. She also performed successfully as a stage actress during the 1950s and 1960s.

The educator, married to the late graphic artist, set designer, costume designer, and Spanish writer Carlos Marichal, has always distinguished herself by promoting in Puerto Rican children and youth the strengthening of values, their imagination, and bringing them closer to art. And as a promoter of culture, she promoted creativity in those around her, starting with her family, as she said at the age of 90 in a 2018 interview on the blog “Puerto Rico Knows.”

“His most celebrated work ‘El amigo duende’ written in 1952, was presented in the 78 municipalities of the Island and also in the United States. Five years ago she was able to witness the musical adaptation in English in New York, for which she said she felt “moved and grateful.” Lugo de Marichal also stood out in other fields; She was trained as a theater actress and then a film actress. She made her debut in the film by Amílcar Tirado, El Puente, during the fifties, ”adds the information published by her blog.

According to Méndez Matta, “El amigo duende” has been performed a lot and was the only play he published. “Meanwhile, he wrote hundreds of short stories and scripts for radio and television,” he added.

Tomorrow, Monday, August 1, more details about the funeral will be offered.