Writer Eve Babitz died at 78

The protagonists of her books are all blondes, very tanned, they have a father who works as a musician and several men take turns in their bedrooms without leaving permanent traces. They wisely mix fun and languor, melancholy and excesses like scotch and soda. In short: the women of Eve Babitz they are more or less truthful declensions (truth has never been her main interest, anyway) of herself. After all, many had tried to make her the muse and object of other people’s desires and narratives. Someone had probably also believed that he had succeeded: of course it was not so. It-girl on the one hand, writer on the other, Babitz is proof that with a sufficient dose of impertinence you can be both: the writer died on Friday at the age of 78, but his girls, his thousand lei – lying by the pool with a cocktail in hand to soothe the nerves and a pen in the handbag – keep talking about us.

“I’m a busty blonde on Hollywood Boulevard. I am also a writer “, he wrote of himself: “I looked like Brigitte Bardot and my godfather was Igor Stravinsky,” he recalled years later. If she had had Instagram today she would have been a perfect influencer, one of those that in photos are also disheveled and hangovered, indeed dark circles make them more interesting. Between the 60s and 70s in Los Angeles everyone knew her and she knew everyone who mattered (she had slept with many): Jim Morrison, Harrison Ford, Steve Martin, Glenn Frey, Stephen Stills, Jack Nicholson, Joan Didion, Dennis Hopper, Andy Warhol. She was known for her flirting, partying, being beautiful but also smart and helpful, for posing nude with Marcel Duchamp in 1963 while they were playing chess. “I’ve always had the fifth of stern; but with the birth control pill they had exploded, “she said of that photo, saying that she had to concentrate to keep her belly in and that in the meantime she yearned for revenge against her ex, Walter Hopps.

“Choosing a man is like choosing an adjective, they all make me feel changed”, he wrote, «even a word like girl-friend makes me feel cut in two. I would rather be a car, a normal car, not a blue car nor a big car, than spend the rest of my life imprisoned by an adjective ». With his writing he described his Los Angeles made up of parties, drugs, fun, wildness and frivolity. There was no interest in making an intellectual analysis of it, that he left to Joan Didion, his contemporary and fellow citizen. “Don’t write, honey. It’s not nice »say her friends to the protagonist of Sex and Rage. Advice to young women who want to have fun, but Babitz wrote all right. He has published pieces in various publications, including Cosmopolitan and Esquire, he wrote essays and novels.

In her pieces she talked about sex, marriage (“My secret ambition has always been to be a spinster”), Los Angeles, anger, restless lives and modern girls who really don’t want to take themselves too seriously. “The only things that interest me are having fun, men and troubles,” he wrote and there is no intention in his books to show anything different. We are all, after all, a little “young women who want to have fun”, Eve Babitz she was unscrupulous enough to claim it as her right (to men, after all, it is granted without much scandal) and to build a narrative that still speaks to us 50 years later.

