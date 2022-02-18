Writer Noah Garfinkel sets Twitter on fire with his sharp, skeptical comment on cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology are on everyone’s lips, mainly because of the high prices they are obtaining and the price increases that have made more than one investor earn a lot of money at their expense. However, the fever for this digital asset that uses cryptographic encryption to guarantee its ownership has also been questioned on several occasions, especially among those who think that it is not about money.





read also

Judith Brown

The last one who has set the networks on fire with his controversial statements has been the writer Noah Garfinkel, a cryptocurrency skeptic who has used his Twitter account to openly explain why he does not trust these popular digital currencies.

“One of the reasons I still find it hard to believe that cryptocurrency is money is that there are no commercials for money,” he explained, referring to the cryptocurrency commercials that aired during Super Bowl commercials, where at least three appeared. different announcements related to the crypto market.

I am taking notes on all the replies to this tweet, so please reply with serious and thought out arguments. — Noah Garfinkel (@NoahGarfinkel) February 14, 2022

The first Garfinkel tweet has not taken long to sow controversy and has begun to receive thousands of comments with conflicting points of view on whether cryptocurrencies can be considered money or not: “Cryptocurrencies are not backed by underlying assets. It is only legitimate if the people believe. So they have to advertise” or “How many people have their retirement in stocks and bonds? Oh sorry…that’s not real money either. You trust the brokers who do those markets every day. stock market is a casino. Cryptocurrencies are technology”, have been some of the most popular comments.

Other users, on the other hand, have defended the crypto market tooth and nail: “When have you seen an ad for Bitcoin or Ethereum? The ads you see are for cryptocurrency financial services. Many are seen for fiduciary financial services,” said one user. debunking Noah’s argument.

Noah Garfinkel has created a controversial and heated debate on Twitter with thousands of interactions ERSiN KISACIK / istock

In just a few days, the tweet has already accumulated more than 293,000 ‘likes’ with thousands of comments from different users giving their opinion on Noah’s argument, for or against the crypto market. Mind you, the conversation has become so heated that some users have accused cryptocurrencies of representing a case of the Ponzi scheme, where early investors get the profits thanks to contributions from newcomers.

After seeing all the controversy that his comment had generated, Garfinkel announced that he would give up his tweet in exchange for a Bitcoin that is approximately equivalent to more than 38,000 euros. Furthermore, he assured fortune that his initial tweet was just a joke and he didn’t expect it to have such an impact.