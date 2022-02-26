Writer of ‘The Simpsons’ that ‘prediction’ about Russia was fulfilled

Midtime Editorial

The Simpsons did it again! Russia’s invasion of Ukraine brought back a “prediction” that the famous animated series “realized” in the year 1998in which the resurgence of the USSR is highlighted while emphasizing its warlike history, which brought a deep sadness to the writer and producer Al Jean.

“It is very sad to say that it was not difficult to predict”published Al Jean on Twitter, who throughout the history of the series has seen how some of his ideas are transferred to reality, although seldom as painful as this time.

In chapter 19 of the ninth season, which is called ‘The Simpson Tide’ and in a session that is organized in the facilities of the United Nations Organization, you can see how the soviet union didn’t completely dissolve.

The flag of the USSR is seen reappearing in Red Square, while the parade of floats transforms into a militarythis along with the mummy of Vladimir Lenin comes to life.

“In terms of predictions, we have two types: the trivial ones, like Don Mattingly getting in trouble for his hair. And then there are predictions like this. I hate to say it, but I was born in 1961, so 30 years of my life I lived with the ghost of the Soviet Union. So for me this is sadly more the norm than a prediction. We thought things were going to go wrong,” Al Jean told hollywoodreporter.

“Historical aggression never really goes away and you have to be very vigilant. In 1998, when this scene aired, it was perhaps the height of US-Russian relations. But since Russian President Vladimir Putin came in, almost everyone world has made clear that he is a bad guy and bad things are going to happen“.