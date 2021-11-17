Writer Orhan Pamuk is being investigated in Turkey for his latest book

An investigation was reopened last week involving Turkish writer Orhan Pamuk, winner of the 2006 Nobel Prize in Literature, accused of insulting Turkish national identity in his latest novel. The nights of the plague (2021). It is not the first time that accusations of this kind have been leveled at Pamuk, but in the past they had all lapsed without a conviction being reached. A similar thing could happen this time too, but the news was still picked up by the international media, because it shows one of the many critical aspects of the authoritarian government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, relating to the freedom of expression of Turkish writers and intellectuals.

The novel by Pamuk, one of the best known contemporary writers, is set in the early twentieth century, on an imaginary island in Turkey during the Ottoman Empire. It has among its sources of inspiration The plague by Albert Camus e The betrothed by Alessandro Manzoni. He talks about the plague of 1901, describing a situation in some respects comparable to the current pandemic. Although the novel contains no reference to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Turkish Republic and still an extremely popular figure in the country today, the prosecution believes that Pamuk was offensive to Atatürk and Turkish national identity in general.

The case began last April, shortly after the novel was published in Turkey, when a lawyer denounced Pamuk under Law 5816, which provides for up to three years in prison for anyone who offends Atatürk’s memory. The matter then ended up in an Istanbul court, which acquitted Pamuk for lack of evidence. A lawyer from Smyrna, however, had appealed to another court, which accepted him last week and then reopened the case.

The court’s decision was heavily criticized. In recent years, Erdogan had massively intervened on the country’s judicial system, among other things with a major reform in 2014, which critics said would have significantly weakened the impartiality and independence of judges. This is why many judicial decisions taken in Turkey were considered politically motivated.

Pamuk had already been investigated in 2006, the year of the Nobel Prize for literature, because in an interview he spoke of the genocide of the Armenians carried out in 1915 by the army of the Ottoman Empire, of which Turkey is the heir. For a Turkish writer, talking about the Armenian genocide is not a trivial thing, and in some ways it is also dangerous: for over a century Turkey has refused to recognize the genocide and reacts very aggressively against foreign governments and intellectual and political personalities. who do.

On the same occasion, moreover, Pamuk mentioned the persecutions of Turkey against the Kurds, another particularly sensitive topic for Erdogan’s government, which in recent years has increasingly repressed the Kurdish minority. After those statements, Pamuk was investigated – like today – for offending the Turkish national identity. The case did not lead to convictions.

According to PEN (Poets, Essayists, Novelists), an American organization for freedom of expression, in 2020 Turkey indicted about 25 writers, hiring several, because their publications were deemed offensive. PEN has expressed its support for Pamuk, and so have the publisher of his novel and the Turkish Association of Publishers (TYB), according to which Turkey’s intimidating climate amounts, in fact, to censorship, because it threatens the freedom of expression and the free circulation of books and ideas.