Writer Paul Auster’s son arrested for the death of his 10-month-old daughter

The son of the renowned novelist Paul Auster He was arrested this Saturday accused of involuntary manslaughter for the death of his ten-month-old baby from an overdose. The girl was found with heroin and fentanyl, New York police sources reported.

Daniel Auster, 44, is the son of the American writer. The fact that he is charged with occurred on November 1, while he was taking care of his daughter Ruby, at his home in Brooklyn. That day he called the police.

Minutes later, the emergency services that came to her home found the unconscious girl and transferred her to Methodist Hospital, where her death was confirmed.

A recent autopsy revealed that the girl overdosed on fentanyl and heroin.but how he ingested the drugs is unknown, The New York Post reported.

Daniel Auster, who has a drug-related criminal record, He was arrested Friday night and charged with involuntary manslaughter and negligent homicide.

The man had been involved in the mid-1990s in a conflict with dealers. He was even accused of stealing $3,000 from one of them, who was later killed.

Two of Auster’s neighbors said that, after the death of the baby, they walked through the house and found elements of the girl scattered on the sidewalk so that anyone could take them. “Everything, the baby clothes, the toys, was thrown away. It was very distressing, “said one of the neighbors to the American media.

With international fame, his father, Paul Auster, published the novels a man in the dark, the book of illusions, The New York or Leviathan trilogy, and has received numerous awards, including the Prince of Asturias Award for Letters in 2006.

He was a figure at the Buenos Aires Book Fair in 2018 in which he spoke about his creative process, his life as a couple with fellow novelist Siri Hustvedt and Trump, whom he described as “maniacal.” He then also spoke of Argentine literature. “You have to be deaf, blind and dumb not to think that Borges was an important writer,” she said.

In 2021, he spoke with the newspaper La Nación about a thousand-page biography: The Immortal Flame by Stephen Crane (Seix Barral). Auster investigates the work of this writer whom he considers “the Mozart of literature”. Precursor of modernism, he was a war correspondent, was politically incorrect and died at the age of 28 from tuberculosis.

Auster also gave in that interview his vision of the current reality and in particular of the country in which he lives. “The United States is in a very dangerous situation today. There is a new wave of authoritarian and fascist thinking about how the government should act,” he opined.

This story originally published on The nation.