writer Sanderson complains about George Martin’s choice, “He doesn’t play video games!” – Multiplayer.it

As everyone knows, Elden Ring was created by FromSoftware and Hidetaka Miyazaki, but with the collaboration of George RR Martin. The writer took care of creating the mythology on which the director then wrote the classic lore of FromSoftware games. Brandon Sandersonhowever, he does not agree with this choice, he would have liked to take care of it himself.

Brandon Sandersonwriter of The Wheel of Time (12-14), Mistborn and The Lightning Chronicles, posted a Q&A on YouTube and had his say on George RR Martin’s choice as Elden Ring co-writer.

A horse fight in the Elden Ring

Precisely, Sanderson said: “Let me be a little bad! FromSoftware decides to make a fantasy game and team up with a fantasy novelist, and they choose someone who spends their days blogging about the NFL rather than the person who has played their games since King’s Field and he listed their games as his favorite games, constantly, over time. What are you thinking, folks? If you don’t know, they went to George RR Martin and played a game with him. I say, ‘George doesn’t play video games. ! George has no idea. ”

What Sanderson said is true: George RR Martin doesn’t play video games and admitted it firsthand, with just the exception of old strategy games like Railroad Tycoon, Romance of the Three Kingdoms, and Master of Orion. That said, Martin’s work is not videogame, but pure writing and is finished before the full development of the game has even begun. The fact that Sanderson is a FromSoftware fan shouldn’t have much weight in choosing the company.

We also point out that FromSoftware has revealed new information on Elden Ring, for example, it has indicated the number of hours to finish the main plot.