Writers, actors and others struggling to pay rent as strikes continue

The strikes come at a particularly vulnerable time for those in an industry that is still recovering from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. In the first two months of 2020, Ms. Lauren made $20,000, her best months ever. But their income never fully recovered even after red carpet events resumed because celebrities weren’t traveling as much and were wary of close-contact encounters like applying makeup. “It was very difficult to get things started again,” Ms. Lauren said. “There’s not as much work as there used to be.”

This time, the support systems that came forward to protect Americans from the pandemic have been exhausted. The moratorium on evictions has ended. There are no federal stimulus checks or supplemental unemployment insurance to help make ends meet. In many states, striking workers are not eligible for unemployment insurance. California recently passed a bill expanding unemployment insurance for striking workers, but still Gov. Gavin Newsom signed it, the law won’t take effect until January.

Lisa Curry, a writer and stand-up comedian, left her Los Angeles apartment in June, put most of her stuff in storage, bought a blue 2023 Kia Forte, and spent the summer performing stand-up across the country, visiting friends. Spent driving together. and family. “It was so difficult for so long that when the strike happened, we didn’t have a big safety net,” said Ms. Curry, who is in her 30s. “Many of us were already running on fumes.”

When the writers’ strike began, Ms. Curry, who worked for “The Jim Jefferies Show,” did the math, and paying $2,200 a month for a room in a mid-city apartment didn’t make sense. Had there been no work in Los Angeles. “I didn’t want to waste rent sitting around,” she said. After spending the long summer traveling across the country, she’s staying with a friend in Mar Vista until she hits the road again in November.

Due to the frequent strikes, many employees are feeling suspended as they wait for their careers to resume. Ms. Lauren now lives in her parents’ guest room with a twin bed and a desk, where she is making tarot decks from old “Playboy” magazines. “It gives me a chance to still be an artist and still be creative,” he said.