“Writing has kept me away from the psychiatric hospital”

The director settles a score: he premieres his first series, ‘Those in the last row’ (Netflix), a very accurate look at female friendship and puts himself in their place for the first time.

Throughout his filmography, Daniel Sánchez Arévalo has always developed his stories around male figures. From Azuloscurocasinegro to Primos, accompanied by fetish actors such as Antonio de la Torre and Raúl Arévalo, men have dominated most of his films. For this reason, the filmmaker considers that he “had pending an incursion into the female universe on a personal level.” And he has done so by creating and directing his first series, which narrates a physical and emotional journey of five friends.

You are facing your first series: has it been easier to tell a story in this format than on film, always more condensed?

Some things are easier and others more difficult. The art of synthesizing a story in two hours of film is complex, especially if you want to reach a level of depth in the characters or if you want to convey, as I like, a wide variety of emotions, between comedy and drama. The great advantage of a series and why ‘Those in the last row’ is a series is because I felt that everything I wanted to tell about that world and about each one of them -there are five characters- was going to stay very much in the dark. surface on film. The series goes through more superfluous moments -challenges that make them more playful, like riding a paraglider-, but there are other very emotional ones that require time. The second half of the series goes into more emotional terrain, which is what matters to me.

And what has been the most difficult?

Keep up the pace in six 45-minute episodes. Hooking and not declining the story is difficult to maintain.

The five leading actresses of ‘The Last Row’ (Netflix). | JULY VERGNE/NETFLIX

You had never written from a female point of view and in this series you have done a double somersault: you have five women…

To be honest, I didn’t find it difficult. For 50 years I have been surrounded by wonderful and not so wonderful women, from whom I have learned a lot. I am very sponge: to write you have to live, you have to see and I always go with the radar around me: anything they say or do around me can end up in a script. When I made this decision, I did feel a great responsibility: I would like to live up to it and make people who see it think that there is a woman behind it as the author. It is also true that I have had a lot of collaboration, starting with my partner -Sara Muñoz Gil-, who was the key to embarking on this story, because she let me sneak into that universe of her lifelong friends.

Do you think we are so different men and women?

I think not, it seems that we imply that we live on very different planets and I do not feel that way. It is said that women are sensitive and it is true, but I have always felt like a very sensitive person and I have empathized a lot with that type of sorority and how you relate so intimately with your loved ones.

I have noticed that they get angry a little, with the amount of truths that are said to their faces…

Well, they know each other very well, they have been together all their lives, which gives you a kind of letter of marque… and then they are going through a very delicate moment in their lives, with the disease so present. But they do have their conflicts… I haven’t run away from them…

Having so many women on the same shoot must be intense… are you one of those who listen to proposals, opinions?

Yes Yes Yes. I never want an actor to do or say anything that he feels is inconsistent with his character or things that make them personally uncomfortable, like nudity or sensitive scenes. Everything is agreed. Starting from there, since these five wonderful actresses entered my life and the series, I asked them to help me, to finish off the characters. I have always been open to them making them their own and personalizing them with gestures, words, improvising. I needed that extra support. Even the majority of the technical team were women who I also consulted. And they helped me a lot.

If you had to choose between those five friends, which one do you identify with the most?

If I have to stay with a character, with Leo, who plays Mariona Terés (striped shirt, the famous actress 360 from ‘Paquita Salas’). She is the one who gives me the most tenderness, installed in that black humor to cover the wounds that she has in her life and that she does not know how to face.

And of the challenges that friends set themselves to do together, which one would have been more complicated for you?

Telling the truth is something I identify with a lot, in this life full of micro-lies with things as basic as: How are you? Well, well… And it turns out that you’re not so well, but you don’t want to get into trouble. I feel that I have an outstanding debt with that challenge.

And when you write: do you do it for yourself or for others?

Always for others. And I try to focus on very specific people when I have a project: in this it was Sara, my partner, who when I told her the story told me: you have to do it. And she has lived the creative process very closely, because she also caught us in the midst of a pandemic and she has been my great ally. And, while I was writing, I thought: Sara must like this… Because if she likes it, I understand that thousands of men and women will like it. I have never written a diary, something that is not going to see the light, I like that people read it or see it, share it.

What has this job taught you? How or in what direction have you grown?

I feel that it has separated me from my nerves. I have always been a very hypochondriac kid, with many fears, and writing has made me stay away from many ghosts, it has kept me away from the psychiatric hospital (laughs). Fiction has always been my refuge from reality: I need it as a spectator, but also to live.

What kind of fiction do you consume?

In recent years, I have a weakness for the documentary. All types. As a viewer, seeing true stories gives me greater satisfaction. And then I like to see everything and I have very eclectic tastes: I enjoy both European or Iranian auteur cinema and blockbuster popcorn movies. I also love Spanish cinema and I think that little is claimed: this year has been spectacular and I try to see everything because, in the end, they are my colleagues and it is nice to feel part of that community.

I think you’ve been after actress/comedian Amy Adams for years to star in the film adaptation of your novel, ‘Alice’s Island’: how’s that project going?

It is still a dream, which I would like to see come true one day. Yes, I have taken some steps to try to do it and if something is clear to me, it is that it has to be in the United States and in English. And if Amy Adams can’t, there’s always Jessica Chastain, Felicity Jones… we can look for alternatives (laughs). Sometimes they have offered me to adapt it to Spain and I have said no, because it makes sense to do it where the story takes place.

What projects do you have now? I don’t know if you’re preparing a new Campofrío advertisement for this Christmas…

I’ve just done a project for a new audio platform called Sonora and I’ve had a great time. I love to change, I’ve done a novel, a theatre, a short, an ad, a series… trying new things always makes me grow as a filmmaker. And now I’m thinking about the following… but I’m sure I want to make a movie. I feel like going back to the movies, to my place. The process of making a series is very hard and very long, it takes a toll and now my body asks me to return to a six-week shoot.