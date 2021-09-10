Written with every bit of soul

Shawn Mendes has announced the single “Wonder” which will be released on October 2nd, which anticipates the artist’s fourth album, which takes the name of the single, and will be released on December 4th. For the American singer it is the fourth album: “It really seems that a piece of me was written on paper and recorded in a song”.

Shawn Mendes (Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

What happened to Shawn Mendes? It was a question that snaked among the singer’s fans. The answer was given by himself by posting on his social profiles the anticipation of what will be the next single and the release date of the next sup album. The American singer, in fact, has announced the single “Wonder” which will be released on October 2nd, while the artist’s fourth album, which takes the name of the single, will be released on December 4th. This new project has been launched with a new dedicated, interactive site – where the user is in a room, the one where the album was probably born, where he finds setlists, packages, cassettes etc – and a trailer in which he can be seen the singer, lying on the ground, playing the first notes of the intro with one hand.

Shawn Mendes’ dedication to fans

The singer also wrote a hand letter that he always posted on social media: “I missed you very much! I know it’s been a scary year for everyone, that’s why I send you buckets of love. I wrote an album, it’s called ‘Wonder’ – continues Mendes -. It really seems that a piece of me has been written on paper and recorded in a song. I tried to be as real and honest as I’ve ever been. It’s a world, a journey, a dream and an album that I’ve wanted to do for a long time. Absolutely love it. Thank you for being at the my side for so many years. I love you so much “wrote the singer before presenting and introducing the launch single:” This is the introduction to the album out on December 4th, and the first single ‘Wonder’ will be released this Friday”. The singer’s three previous albums all debuted at the top of the sales charts to which are added the four songs that have surpassed the one billion streams on Spotify. One of these is the one with Camila Cabello, singer and his partner in life, “Señorita”.

The words of Camila Cabello

Just the former Fifth Harmony wanted to celebrate this new release, repeating on his own profiles the intro of the companion: “The world could always use a little magic, beauty and wonder (translation of” Wonder “, ed), especially now. @shawnmendes what a wonderful gift for the world. Shawn has made this album with every bit of her soul, spirit and essence, with the purest intentions. My love, I’m so proud of who you are and I’m so excited for people to see and hear your heart “he wrote Camila.