“Wrong approach in the first 10 ‘”

Defeat for the Gevi Naples basketball which, after five consecutive victories, yields to PalaBarbuto against the Dolomites Power Trentino for 81 to 72, in the race valid for the twelfth day of the championship, sponsored by CIFER Srl La Gevi, without Rich, pays for a complicated start to the game that forced her to chase the whole game without being able to impact.

Sacripanti ranks in quintet Pargo, Velicka, Parks, McDuffie And Lynch, Galbiati responds with Flaccadori,Williams, Saunders, Reynolds, Caroline.

The first points of the game are of Trento, Caroline And Williams they continue the 8-0 partial forcing Sacripanti at timeout. Score again Trento with Reynolds, Pargo scores the first blue basket with a triple. Keep running the host lineup, Williams marks the 18-7 of the half quarter. Reaction Gevi with the partial 5-0 signed Pargo–Parks, interrupted by Saunders. Sensational triples on one side and on the other between Reynolds And Pargo, scores Saunders, 1 in 2 of Lombardi, triple of Forray. The fourth ends at 30-20 in favor of the visiting team.

Baskets for Forray And Pargo to open the second period, Zerini And Lombardi they are not wrong from the bezel, Williams reports Trento on +10, 36-26. In the middle of the quarter the score is 38-28 with the baskets of Flaccadori And Pargo, Flaccadori score from below, Caroline brings Trento on +16. 5-0 minibreak of the blues, they score Velicka And McDuffie, timeout for Molin. The fourth ends at 46-35 Trento.

The first basket of the third quarter is Lynch, Parks score with a foul for -7, Williams responds from the media. 3 out of 3 of McDuffie from the bezel, score Flaccadori from below, Saunders reports Trento on +10. Halfway through the quarter the score is 55-43 for the Trentino team with the goal of Flaccadori. Back to mark the Gevi with Velicka from three points, Forray does not make a mistake from the bezel, Parks dunks after a great assist by Pargo, from the bezel Parks And Velicka approach the Gevi. The fourth ends at 59-52 for Trento with the basket of Ladurner.

Mark Reynolds for Trento, he replies Parks. Try to escape again Trento with Williams And Bradford, Zerini interrupts the break. Bradford realizes for the guests making the +13 which seems to actually close the game. In the final minutes, however, two 3-point games arrive Lombardi and Uglietti that bring the Gevi at -6 one minute from the end. Trento however she is good at managing in the final, managing to take the race home. It ends at 81-72 for the Trentino team.

The Azzurri will return to the field next Sunday 26 December at 17.00 on the field of Reyer Venice.

Gevi Napoli Basket-Dolomiti Energia Trentino 72-81 (20-30; 35-46; 52-59)

: Zerini 6, McDuffie 8, Pargo 15, Sinagra ne, Velicka 10, Lynch 6, Parks 14, Marini, Uglietti 2, Lombardi 8, Coralic 17, Grassi ne. All Sacripanti Trento: Bradford 11, Williams 11, Reynolds 17, Conti, Forray 7, Flaccadori 9, Saunders 12, Midnight ne, Ladurner 2, Caroline 13.All.Molin

