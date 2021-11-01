“Wrong data”, current account emptied in one click – Libero Quotidiano





Și waste attempts to pishing, a really trivial but effective scam because it focuses on the distraction of people. This scam consists in sending fake emails in the name of important and popular brands, often asking to update the payment information, in order to carry out a digital theft of money. From bufale.net there has been a report of a latest type of scam that is circulating on emails in Italy.





Basically someone pretending to be Netflix is sending messages written in English in which you are asked to re-enter your credit card details to avoid disruption. At first glance, the message may seem real, but by clicking on the link and entering the data on the imitation page – which keeps passwords and data entered – you end up victim of a real scam. Obviously just ignore this email to avoid any kind of problem: in the most absolute way, the link inside it should not be opened.





In the unfortunate event that someone falls into the trap, the only possible remedy is to have the card blocked immediately, file a complaint with the carabinieri and change the password of each email account. Today it is Netlifx, yesterday it was Amazon, tomorrow who knows: the fact is that phishing attempts are increasingly widespread.







