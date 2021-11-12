Wrong retaliation / 2: why Israeli bookstores should not censor Sally Rooney

Wrong retaliation, this is how I would define the decision of some Israeli bookstores to take Sally Rooney’s novels off their shelves and to remove her titles from Internet sites. An understandable reaction to the offensive nonsense of Rooney who had forbidden, by joining the boycott promoted by anti-Zionists and anti-Semites, to translate her latest book for the Israeli public, of course.

But the difference between a democracy like Israel’s and a writer’s fanaticism and ignorance lies precisely in this: that books are never censored, that no one is ever prevented from reading a book. And in fact in the bookstores of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv you can find everything, even the most critical books towards the State of Israel, without gags, without censorship, without book burning as happens and in the capitals of all the dictatorships that lead the crusade against the state of the Jews.

Taking a book off a shelf is always an act of censorial arrogance, even if you understand the reasons for it. Removing a book from the Internet site is a form of “damnatio memoriae” that does not fit in well with a free, pluralist, democratic society like the Israeli one. So it is better to put Sally Rooney’s books back into circulation, leaving the writer to be submerged in the mare magnum of her nonsense that so much appeals to the world front of intolerance and hatred for Jews. The difference is all here.