“Wrong shirt, do not wear it”: Atalanta meets the appeal of the fans

The week of the wrong Bergamo skyline on the Atalanta shirt ended with the final decision of the Dea club: okay, we will not wear “that shirt”. Through a press release, the Nerazzurri club has made it known that Gasp’s men will play with the traditional uniform. There was a lot of talk about it this week in Bergamo. The Atalanta Fans Club Entratico had written in recent days on Facebook: “You can also make a mistake, God forbid. But when many, many, report the error (tacky!) You should ask for” pity “. Apologizing is a gesture which, more often than not, strengthens a relationship, a bond, a friendship. Instead, an advertising press release is a patch it’s worse than a hole! “. The problem was precisely the ambiguous skyline: according to some, it would represent that of Turin, and not that of Bergamo Alta, although Joma has denied the mistake.