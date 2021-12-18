“Wrong shirt, do not wear it”: Atalanta meets the appeal of the fans
Objection (with banner) accepted. Atalanta: “Regret and sorry for what happened, in order to avoid further exploitation, given the importance of the match, today the team will wear the first official match jersey”.
The week of the wrong Bergamo skyline on the Atalanta shirt ended with the final decision of the Dea club: okay, we will not wear “that shirt”. Through a press release, the Nerazzurri club has made it known that Gasp’s men will play with the traditional uniform. There had been a lot of talk about it this week in Bergamo. The Atalanta Fans Club Entratico had written in recent days on Facebook: “You can also make a mistake, God forbid. But when many, many, report the error (tacky!) You should ask for” pity “. Apologizing is a gesture which, more often than not, strengthens a relationship, a bond, a friendship. Instead, an advertising press release is a patch it’s worse than a hole! “. The problem was precisely the ambiguous skyline: according to some, it would represent that of Turin, and not that of Bergamo Alta, although Joma has denied the mistake.
Then the banner close to Atalanta-Roma, in the morning of the match: “The shirt is wrong !! Out of respect it should not be worn “. A banner posted in the night on the fence of Zingonia, a sports center in Bergamo, a strong and clear stance against the uniform of the Christmas Match. Until the acceptance of the thesis by the club. Even before the official Atalantine decision, other fans had expressed themselves like this on social media addressing hypercritics: “Do we continue to talk about the shirt or do we remember that today we have a tough match against Mourinho’s Roma?”. In any case, President Percassi has cleared the field of any misunderstanding or distraction.
December 18, 2021 (change December 18, 2021 | 12:29)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED