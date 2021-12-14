wrote a book to help children

Angelina Jolie has written a book to help children fight injustice.

The actress collaborated with the human rights lawyer Geraldine Van Bueren in the drafting of the book “Know Your Rights and Claim Them: A Guide for Youth” (or “Know your rights and claim them: a guide for young people, ed. ) which he hopes will help young people defend themselves and assert their rights.

“Too many children are in danger around the world and we are simply not doing enough,” says Angelina, a mother of six.

“These are their rights, decided years ago, based on what would make them healthy, balanced, safe and stable adults.”

Angelina hopes that the volume will also encourage world leaders to safeguard the rights of the little ones.

“We’ve spent a lot of time blocking those rights, so this book is to help children have tools to say, ‘These are your rights, these are things you need to question to see how far you still are, depending on the your country of origin, from accessing those rights… “. So it is a manual for reacting ».

“Know Your Rights and Claim Them: A Guide for Youth” also highlights the work of young activists, such as Greta Thunberg and Malala Yousafzai.

It will be released on October 5th.