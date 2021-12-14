News

wrote a book to help children

Photo of James Reno James Reno3 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read

Angelina Jolie has written a book to help children fight injustice.

The actress collaborated with the human rights lawyer Geraldine Van Bueren in the drafting of the book “Know Your Rights and Claim Them: A Guide for Youth” (or “Know your rights and claim them: a guide for young people, ed. ) which he hopes will help young people defend themselves and assert their rights.

“Too many children are in danger around the world and we are simply not doing enough,” says Angelina, a mother of six.

“These are their rights, decided years ago, based on what would make them healthy, balanced, safe and stable adults.”

Angelina hopes that the volume will also encourage world leaders to safeguard the rights of the little ones.

“We’ve spent a lot of time blocking those rights, so this book is to help children have tools to say, ‘These are your rights, these are things you need to question to see how far you still are, depending on the your country of origin, from accessing those rights… “. So it is a manual for reacting ».

“Know Your Rights and Claim Them: A Guide for Youth” also highlights the work of young activists, such as Greta Thunberg and Malala Yousafzai.

It will be released on October 5th.

Photo of James Reno James Reno3 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Ethereum alone is not enough to stop Big Tech From CoinTelegraph

August 13, 2021

John Washington: “It takes the physical to make a Greek thriller” – Magazine

September 11, 2021

“My Doctor Strange as Iron Man”

October 28, 2021

Sorrentino and Jennifer Lawrence together for the biopic

August 25, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button