WSJ: Elon Musk and his brother Kimbal face US investigation for alleged violation of insider trading laws

In 2018, Tesla reached a settlement with the commission requiring the company to adopt strict new oversight procedures related to Musk’s social media posts.

The tycoon of South African origin Elon Musk and his younger brother, Kimbal Musk, are being investigated by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) in relation to an alleged violation of insider trading laws, he announced Thursday. Wall Street Journal with reference to their sources.

The investigation centers on Kimbal’s sale of 88,500 Tesla shares, worth $108 million, in November last year, a day before his brother posted a Twitter poll asking if he should sell 10% of his stake in Tesla.

Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you support this? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2021

Tesla shares plunged after Musk released the survey. Subsequently, the CEO of the company sold billions of dollars in shares. In the following months, Tesla shares fell by 33%.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that Kimbal was aware that his older brother was considering making the post or selling the shares. If confirmed, the Teslas would have potentially violated insider trading laws, which prohibit people with this business data from trading based on information that is not available to the general public.

In August 2018, Elon Musk tweeted that he was considering “taking Tesla private at $420” per share and with “funding secured,” even though he wasn’t; as a result, he sent the company’s stock down considerably and was charged with fraud by the SEC. In the following month, he reached a settlement with the commission that included payments of $20 million each from the businessman and his company, and required Tesla to adopt strict new oversight procedures related to Musk’s postings on Tesla. social networks.

In March 2021, another investor sued the billionaire for allegedly not honoring the deal. The plaintiff then cited as an example a Twitter post from May 2020, the content of which allegedly “destroyed nearly $14 billion of Tesla’s market capitalization in a single day.”