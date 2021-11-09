WTA 250 Linz: The results with the details of the Second Round. Jasmine Paolini enters the quarter-finals
Jasmine Paolini in the photo – Photo Francesco Peluso
Jasmine Paolini arrives in the quarter-finals of the WTA 250 tournament in Linz.
The 25-year-old from Castelnuovo di Garfagnana, 51 ATP and seventh-seeded, defeated the Chinese in the second round Saisai Zheng, n.87 of the ranking in three sets recovering in the third fraction also a break from the disadvantage.
The blue will face in the quarter-finals Halep or Sasnovich.
WTA 250 Linz (Austria) – 2nd Round, hard (indoor)
CENTER COURT – 11:30 AM
FR Alize Cornet – US Alison Riske (8)
WTA WTA Linz
4
4
6
6
Winner: Riske A.
Service
Development
Set 2
Riske A.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
Riske A.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
Cornet A.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
Cornet A.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
Riske A.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
Cornet A.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
Riske A.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
Cornet A.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Service
Development
Set 1
Cornet A.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
Riske A.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
Cornet A.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
Riske A.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
Cornet A.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
US Danielle Collins (3) – BE Greet Minnen
WTA WTA Linz
6
6
1
2
Winner: Collins D.
Service
Development
Set 2
Minnen G.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
Minnen G.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
Minnen G.
0-30
0-40
15-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Service
Development
Set 1
Collins D.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 6-1
Minnen G.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 5-1
Minnen G.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-0 → 4-0
Collins D.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
BY Aliaksandra Sasnovich – RO Simona Halep (2)
WTA WTA Linz
5
3
7
6
Winner: Halep S.
Service
Development
Set 2
Sasnovich A.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
Halep S.
0-15
15-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
Sasnovich A.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
Halep S.
0-15
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Service
Development
Set 1
Sasnovich A.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-6 → 5-7
Sasnovich A.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
Sasnovich A.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-3 → 0-4
Halep S.
15-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
Halep S.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
GB Emma Raducanu (1) – CN Xinyu Wang (Q)
The match has yet to begin
UA Anhelina Kalinina – RU Veronika Kudermetova (4)
The match has yet to begin
MATCH COURT 1 – 11:30 AM
BE Alison van Uytvanck – UA Lesia Tsurenko (Q)
WTA WTA Linz
6
6
0
3
Winner: Van Uytvanck A.
Service
Development
Set 2
Van Uytvanck A.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
Tsurenko L.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
Van Uytvanck A.
15-0
15-15
15-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
Van Uytvanck A.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 2-2
Tsurenko L.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
Van Uytvanck A.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
Tsurenko L.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Service
Development
Set 1
Van Uytvanck A.
5-0 → 6-0
Tsurenko L.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-0 → 5-0
Van Uytvanck A.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-0 → 4-0
Tsurenko L.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
Van Uytvanck A.
1-0 → 2-0
Tsurenko L.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
RO Jaqueline Adina Cristian (LL) – SE Rebecca Peterson
WTA WTA Linz
0
5
0
2
Winner: Cristian J. for retirement
Service
Development
Set 1
Cristian J.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
Cristian J.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
IT Jasmine Paolini (7) – CN Saisai Zheng
WTA WTA Linz
6
2
6
1
6
4
Winner: Paolini J.
Service
Development
Set 3
Paolini J.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
Service
Development
Set 2
Paolini J.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-5 → 2-6
Zheng S.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
Zheng S.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Zheng S.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Service
Development
Set 1
Paolini J.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-1 → 6-1
Zheng S.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-1 → 5-1
Paolini J.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
Zheng S.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
Zheng S.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Paolini J.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
RURU Alexandrova E / Sizikova Y – PLNZ Rosolska A / Routliffe E (4)
WTA WTA Linz
8
4
6
0
6
6
1
0
Service
Development
Set 3
Alexandrova E. / Sizikova Y.
1-0
2-0
2-1
2-2
3-2
4-2
4-3
5-3
5-4
6-4
7-4
7-5
7-6
8-6
Service
Development
Set 2
Alexandrova E. / Sizikova Y.
5-1 → 6-1
Rosolska A. / Routliffe E.
4-1 → 5-1
Alexandrova E. / Sizikova Y.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
Rosolska A. / Routliffe E.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-1 → 3-1
Alexandrova E. / Sizikova Y.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
Rosolska A. / Routliffe E.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-1 → 1-1
Alexandrova E. / Sizikova Y.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Service
Development
Set 1
Rosolska A. / Routliffe E.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
Alexandrova E. / Sizikova Y.
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-5 → 4-5
Rosolska A. / Routliffe E.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-4 → 3-5
Alexandrova E. / Sizikova Y.
3-3 → 3-4
Rosolska A. / Routliffe E.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
Alexandrova E. / Sizikova Y.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-2 → 3-2
Rosolska A. / Routliffe E.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-40
2-1 → 2-2
Alexandrova E. / Sizikova Y.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Rosolska A. / Routliffe E.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
Alexandrova E. / Sizikova Y.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
CZDE Lohoff J / Voracova R (1) – BYRU Khromacheva I / Marozava L
The match has yet to begin
RURU Dzalamidze N / Rakhimova K (3) – ROPL Buzarnescu M / Piter K
The match has yet to begin