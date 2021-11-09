Sports

WTA 250 Linz: The results with the details of the Second Round. Jasmine Paolini enters the quarter-finals

Jasmine Paolini in the photo – Photo Francesco Peluso

Jasmine Paolini arrives in the quarter-finals of the WTA 250 tournament in Linz.

The 25-year-old from Castelnuovo di Garfagnana, 51 ATP and seventh-seeded, defeated the Chinese in the second round Saisai Zheng, n.87 of the ranking in three sets recovering in the third fraction also a break from the disadvantage.
The blue will face in the quarter-finals Halep or Sasnovich.

AUT WTA 250 Linz (Austria) – 2nd Round, hard (indoor)

CENTER COURT – 11:30 AM
FR Alize Cornet – US Alison Riske (8)

WTA WTA Linz

Cornet A.

4

4

Riske A.

6

6

Winner: Riske A.

US Danielle Collins (3) – BE Greet Minnen

WTA WTA Linz

Collins D.

6

6

Minnen G.

1

2

Winner: Collins D.

BY Aliaksandra Sasnovich – RO Simona Halep (2)

WTA WTA Linz

Sasnovich A.

5

3

Halep S.

7

6

Winner: Halep S.

GB Emma Raducanu (1) – CN Xinyu Wang (Q)

The match has yet to begin

UA Anhelina Kalinina – RU Veronika Kudermetova (4)

The match has yet to begin

MATCH COURT 1 – 11:30 AM
BE Alison van Uytvanck – UA Lesia Tsurenko (Q)

WTA WTA Linz

Van Uytvanck A.

6

6

Tsurenko L.

0

3

Winner: Van Uytvanck A.

RO Jaqueline Adina Cristian (LL) – SE Rebecca Peterson

WTA WTA Linz

Cristian J.

0

5

Peterson R.

0

2

Winner: Cristian J. for retirement

IT Jasmine Paolini (7) – CN Saisai Zheng

WTA WTA Linz

Paolini J.

6

2

6

Zheng S.

1

6

4

Winner: Paolini J.

RURU Alexandrova E / Sizikova Y – PLNZ Rosolska A / Routliffe E (4)

WTA WTA Linz

Alexandrova E. / Sizikova Y.

8

4

6

0

Rosolska A. / Routliffe E.

6

6

1

0

CZDE Lohoff J / Voracova R (1) – BYRU Khromacheva I / Marozava L

The match has yet to begin

RURU Dzalamidze N / Rakhimova K (3) – ROPL Buzarnescu M / Piter K

The match has yet to begin

