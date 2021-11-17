WTA Finals 2021 – Guadalajara: LIVE the results with the details of the Semifinals (LIVE). Garbine Muguruza first finalist
Results from the WTA Finals
Garbiñe Muguruza (WTA 6) is the first finalist of the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico. The Spaniard won the ticket for the last act, beating her compatriot Paula Badosa (7) with a double 6-3. The Iberian is now waiting to know the name of his challenger, who will come out of tonight’s match between the Estonian Anett Kontaveit (8) and the Greek Maria Sakkari (6).
WTA Finals – Guadalajara, hard – Semi-finals
ESTADIO AKRON DE TENIS – 9:00 PM
ES Paula Badosa – ES Garbine Muguruza
WTA WTA WTA Finals Guadalajara
3
3
6
6
Winner: Muguruza G.
Service
Development
Set 2
Muguruza G.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
Badosa P.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
Muguruza G.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
Muguruza G.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
Badosa P.
0-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
Service
Development
Set 1
Muguruza G.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
Badosa P.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
Badosa P.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
Muguruza G.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
Badosa P.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
Muguruza G.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Badosa P.
0-15
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
CZCZ Krejcikova B / Siniakova K – USNL Melichar N / Schuurs D
WTA WTA WTA Finals Guadalajara
3
6
10
6
3
6
Winner: Krejcikova B. / Siniakova K.
Service
Development
Set 3
Melichar N. / Schuurs D.
1-0
1-1
1-2
1-3
1-4
1-5
2-5
2-6
2-7
3-7
3-8
4-8
5-8
5-9
6-9
Service
Development
Set 2
Krejcikova B. / Siniakova K.
5-3 → 6-3
Melichar N. / Schuurs D.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
Krejcikova B. / Siniakova K.
4-2 → 4-3
Melichar N. / Schuurs D.
4-1 → 4-2
Krejcikova B. / Siniakova K.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-1 → 4-1
Melichar N. / Schuurs D.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
3-0 → 3-1
Krejcikova B. / Siniakova K.
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-0 → 3-0
Melichar N. / Schuurs D.
1-0 → 2-0
Krejcikova B. / Siniakova K.
0-0 → 1-0
Service
Development
Set 1
Melichar N. / Schuurs D.
0-15
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
3-5 → 3-6
Krejcikova B. / Siniakova K.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
Melichar N. / Schuurs D.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-4 → 2-5
Krejcikova B. / Siniakova K.
1-4 → 2-4
Melichar N. / Schuurs D.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
Krejcikova B. / Siniakova K.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-2 → 1-3
Melichar N. / Schuurs D.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Krejcikova B. / Siniakova K.
0-1 → 1-1
Melichar N. / Schuurs D.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
EE Anett Kontaveit – GR Maria Sakkari 2:30 PM
WTA WTA WTA Finals Guadalajara
40
5
15
1
Service
Development
Set 1
Kontaveit A.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
Sakkari M.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
Kontaveit A.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
Sakkari M.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
Kontaveit A.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
JPJP Aoyama S / Shibahara E – TWBE Hsieh SW / Mertens E
The match has yet to begin