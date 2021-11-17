Sports

WTA Finals 2021 – Guadalajara: LIVE the results with the details of the Semifinals (LIVE). Garbine Muguruza first finalist

Results from the WTA Finals

Garbiñe Muguruza (WTA 6) is the first finalist of the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico. The Spaniard won the ticket for the last act, beating her compatriot Paula Badosa (7) with a double 6-3. The Iberian is now waiting to know the name of his challenger, who will come out of tonight’s match between the Estonian Anett Kontaveit (8) and the Greek Maria Sakkari (6).

MEX WTA Finals – Guadalajara, hard – Semi-finals

ESTADIO AKRON DE TENIS – 9:00 PM
ES Paula Badosa – ES Garbine Muguruza

WTA WTA WTA Finals Guadalajara

Badosa P.

3

3

Muguruza G.

6

6

Winner: Muguruza G.

CZCZ Krejcikova B / Siniakova K – USNL Melichar N / Schuurs D

WTA WTA WTA Finals Guadalajara

Krejcikova B. / Siniakova K.

3

6

10

Melichar N. / Schuurs D.

6

3

6

Winner: Krejcikova B. / Siniakova K.

EE Anett Kontaveit – GR Maria Sakkari 2:30 PM

WTA WTA WTA Finals Guadalajara

Kontaveit A.

40

5

Sakkari M.

15

1

JPJP Aoyama S / Shibahara E – TWBE Hsieh SW / Mertens E

The match has yet to begin

