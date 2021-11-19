Wta ready to stop tournaments in China

There Women’s Tennis Association (Wta), the association that brings together professional tennis players from all over the world, is ready to stop all its scheduled tournaments in China if no light is shed on the fate of Peng Shuai, the former tennis player who disappeared after having reported being sexually assaulted by the former Chinese vice premier, Zhang Gaoli. This was underlined by the CEO of the WTA, Steve Simon, in an interview with CNN in which he questioned the holding of the ten events scheduled in China in 2022 for a value of tens of millions of dollars.

“We are at a crossroads in our relationship with China and our business there,” said Simon, following the publication of an email, attributed to Peng herself, in which the former Chinese star explains that he is fine and that “those allegations (of having been sexually abused, ed) are not true ”, but on which doubts have been raised about the reliability and truthfulness.

“I have a hard time believing that Peng Shuai actually wrote the email we received or believing what she is credited with,” said Simon, saying he is ready to stop “our business” in China and “face all the complications that arise. derive from it because this is certainly more important than business “.