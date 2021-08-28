WTI Breaks the $ 68 Resistance and Optimism Grows

The price of Crude Oil with a surprise move, after a two-day break, broke through the resistance of $ 68 during the mid-day session in Asia and the Pacific. Over the past week, WTI prices have risen nearly 10% after the FDA granted full approval to the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. Good news for the bullish crude oil forecast as lingering viral worries and protracted freezes were dampening the outlook for global energy demand, thus lowering the enthusiasm.

Meanwhile, investors are watching the Jackson Hole Symposium for any clues about the Fed’s possible future developments. Investors mostly await the speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. Global investors will be watching closely whether the Central Bank plans to scale back $ 120 billion per month in asset purchases (tapering) by the end of this year.

Worried about the bullish forecast for Crude Oil?

Contagions are growing throughout Asia and the Pacific, casting a shadow on the good intentions of the WTI as there are three of the largest oil importers.

China continued to adopt strict travel restrictions and impose blockades in areas where Covid-19 infections were found, although the pandemic was largely brought under control. In Australia, New South Wales reported 1,029 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 and three deaths, while the lockdown extends to the region through 10 September. This could cast a shadow on the outlook for energy demand in the region.

Despite these premises, there is good news from a macroeconomic point of view. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) usual weekly Commitments of Traders (COT) report which provides a detailed analysis of institutional net positions on futures markets shows a slight increase (1%) of positions in favor of Crude Oil, passing from 400.4K to 404.3K.

Loading... Advertisements

Keep reading

Techno-Graphic Analysis and Crude Oil forecasts

As anticipated, the price of the WTI is currently making a major break-out of the psychological level and intermediate target $ 68. A break-out which, if confirmed, would open from a technical point of view the hypothesis of the confirmation of the bullish reversal and at the same time the end of the current bearish trend.

Waiting for the latest news from the Symposium, if today confirms the good intentions, starting from Monday we could start to set up a long strategy with two medium-term objectives: $ 73.70 and $ 76.20

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE: