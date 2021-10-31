Wuhan, the US 007: “Covid” laboratory accident, but not a biological weapon “China does not cooperate

joe-biden The only certainty is that China is not cooperating in research on identifying the origin of the Covid-19 virus. And this is nothing new: the management of that group of experts from all over the world who finally managed to be invited to Wuhan and its surroundings was memorable, only to suffer from quarantines and inspections that most immediately appeared not too useful for investigations. Despite this Chinese “breakaway”, the US secret services have continued to investigate and in these days the Office of Director of National Intelligence (Odni), the coordinating body of the various agencies, has launched a report that goes for exclusion, beginning to exclude the most terrible hypothesis, namely the one that made us think of the virus as the result of research that should have led to the creation of a biological weapon. No, no evidence of this strategy has been found, argues the study by the body that brings together 17 US intelligence agencies, in this scenario all lined up together to force the Chinese wall built around Covid. Odni does not joke: between espionage and counter-espionage, it also deals, if necessary, with military raids. Secrets, of course.

Having rejected the hypothesis of an instrument of war, for the Americans the most reliable explanation on Covid is that of a “laboratory accident”. This is the indication that emerges from the report which still contemplates sia the hypothesis of the transmission of the virus from animal to human and that of a laboratory leak are both plausible. However, there is not enough information to reach a firm conclusion. The report also states that the intelligence community remains divided over the origin of the virus. Four agencies believe with a “low” level of confidence that Covid originated from an infected animal. Another agency, however, believes with “moderate confidence” that the first human infection is most likely the result of a laboratory accident at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The report also claims that Chinese authorities were unaware of the virus’s existence before it spread to Wuhan in late 2019. At the same time, Beijing continues to thwart international investigation and withhold information.

Finally, there is the fear that the origin of the virus can never be identified without the collaboration of China, which does not accept what it considers only “American speculations”. With President Joe Biden, Beijing’s attitude has not changed: just as Donald Trump’s accusations were sent back to the sender, so the results of the report ordered by the new president are not accepted.

