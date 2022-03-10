Wuhan’s wild animal market, possible origin of COVID-19

What is the origin of COVID-19? This unknown has created and continues to create controversy among those who try to give a clear and forceful answer. Especially among those who are trying to make sense of this pandemic and, therefore, put an end to it.

Until now, Multiple hypotheses have been considered about how SARS-CoV-2 ended up spreading throughout the worlddisrupting the lives of millions of people and, in the worst cases, ending many of them.

There has been discussion about the leak from a Wuhan virology lab like the start of the coronavirus outbreak. And it has also been pointed out as the origin of the virus the introduction of certain wild animals -like the pangolin or the bat- in Chinese cuisine.

Although this last conjecture has been disputed on several occasions, there are two recent studies that ensure that this hypothesis is not so far off the mark. Both US investigations strongly point to a specific place, “very plausible”, as the origin of COVID-19: a live mammal market in a market in Wuhan, China.

Arguments supporting the theory

As detailed in these two studies, animals susceptible to SARSr-CoV were sold in the Huanan market between November and December 2019.

The sale of these “illegal” live mammals caused the researchers to look at a large number of environmental samples, positive for SARS-CoV-2. All of them, they indicate in both studies, concentrated in the same area where most of these animals were traded and, in addition, where the majority of cases were concentrated among market vendors.

And it is that a large number of The first known cases of COVID-19, experts say, were identified in people who worked, visited or were linked with someone who visited the market.

“This epidemiological link to the Huanan market is genuine and not due to verification bias.caused by a special focus on the market as a possible site of cases”, emphasizes Michael Worobey, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Arizona and co-author of both studies.

On the other hand, its authors they rule out that COVID-19 has arisen through laboratory manipulation of a coronavirus similar to the related SARS-CoV. If a genetic manipulation had been carried out, they detail, one of the several available reverse genetics systems for betacoronaviruses would probably have been used. However, genetic data show “Irrefutably” that SARS-CoV-2 is not derived from any base of another virus previously used.

Excerpt from the study The Huanan market was the epicenter of SARS-CoV-2 emergence.



mutated virus

Even though both malayan pangolins Like the bats present coronaviruses similar to SARS-CoV-2, experts indicate that no animal coronavirus has yet been identified that is similar enough to have served as the direct progenitor of this SARS.

Even so, they do believe it is possible that a progenitor of SARS-CoV-2 jumped to humans and acquired current genomic characteristics through adaptation, during transmission from person to person.

“Once acquired, these adaptations would allow the pandemic to take off and produce a cluster of cases large enough to trigger the surveillance system that detected it,” adds Worobey.

A large number of the first known cases of COVID-19 were identified in people who worked with, visited, or were associated with someone who visited the Wuhan wildlife market.

Although the Wuhan market hypothesis is gaining strength, Spanish experts such as Víctor Jiménez Cid, from the Board of Directors and Dissemination Group of the Spanish Society of Microbiology (SEM), argue that, like other hypotheses, this one is also unproven. Or not at least with such solidity as to ensure that this, and not another, was the origin of the pandemic.

Moreover, Cid adds one more hypothesis to the list, which, for him, is even more plausible: the virus was already prowling humans, possibly in villages far from urban areas, long before the pandemic broke out. A theory based on the experience of other viruses, such as Ebola.

“There may be a population in which COVID-19 has already passed directly to humans, for agricultural activities of hunting or handling of animals wild. And that these people would have gone to these types of markets, in urban areas, and, as a consequence, have transmitted the virus, ”he argues.

Therefore, this microbiologist believes that all hypotheses are valid until proven otherwise. Although, in his opinion, it is very difficult to achieve this purposesince, after two years with COVID-19 and all its mutations, many links have been lost along the way.

Other viruses of wild origin

It is observed, therefore, that all theories focus on animals as carriers of the disease.

Beyond COVID-19, SARS, HIV, Ebola, and many other viruses originated in wild places and animals before spreading to humans. This is detailed in another peer-reviewed study, published in the journal Science Advancesin which Aaron Bernstein of Boston Children’s Hospital and the Center for Climate, Health, and the Global Environment at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, and Andrew Dobson of Princeton University are listed as co-lead authors.

Likewise, this study asserts that the edges of the tropical forests where humans have cut down more than 25 percent of the trees for agriculture or other purposes are hotbeds for these animal-to-human virus transmissions, as are markets where wild animals, dead or alive, are sold.

For this reason, to prevent future pandemics, the study shows that it would be convenient to invest in programs with which to end the tropical deforestation and the international traffic wildlife, stop the trade in bushmeat in chinaand improve surveillance and disease control in wild and domestic animals Worldwide.

In this regard, Cid agrees that the Investment in greater controls and limiting the legality of these actions is essential to avoid future pandemics.

“That is exactly what needs to be done. Say what is legal to hunt or sell, and ensure that all products of animal origin that reach the market have a veterinary and public health control. If that is not done, we are at risk, ”she asserts.

Beyond COVID-19, SARS, HIV, Ebola, and many other viruses originated in wild places and animals before spreading to humans.

On the other hand, the experts who have collaborated in this research (epidemiologists, economists, ecologists and conservation biologists from 21 institutions), calculate that just by investing 5 percent of the annual economic losses associated with human deaths from COVID-19 , risks of future zoonotic pandemics could be cut in half.

“The conclusion is that, if we don’t stop destroying the environment and selling wild species as pets, meat or medicine, these diseases will continue to appear. And as this current pandemic shows, controlling them is prohibitively expensive and difficult,” says Stuart Pimm, Doris Duke Professor of Conservation Ecology at Duke University and also a co-author of the study.”

For these experts, preventing this type of pandemic before it breaks out is much less expensive than trying to stop it. And, before a increase in the frequency of these epidemicsthe researchers conclude that the need to implement preventive measures as soon as possible is becoming more urgent.

You may also like…