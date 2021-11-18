WWE 2K22: Official MyGM mode and revolutionized graphics, here are all the news revealed today

There has been little talk of WWE 2K22 recently. 2K Games has taken its time to work on the game, skipping the 2K21 edition and the chapter that will be released during the WrestleMania period looks set to represent a new course for the series. The only news we had had in recent months were related to the production difficulties that had led the game to slip until next year. Certainly having to do without important characters such as Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan or Bray Wyatt, just to name the most important names, must not have been easy, but in March 2022 there is now little.

Today we get the press release from 2K Games that reveals some of the most important updates that fans will be able to appreciate when the game is available: a redesigned game engine, new controls, MyGM mode and the first MyFACTION are among the advances that characterize the game. most awesome WWE 2K experience to date

The 2K22 news video is truly impressive

Here is the Top-10 that the press office sent us: