WWE 2K22: Official MyGM mode and revolutionized graphics, here are all the news revealed today
There has been little talk of WWE 2K22 recently. 2K Games has taken its time to work on the game, skipping the 2K21 edition and the chapter that will be released during the WrestleMania period looks set to represent a new course for the series. The only news we had had in recent months were related to the production difficulties that had led the game to slip until next year. Certainly having to do without important characters such as Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan or Bray Wyatt, just to name the most important names, must not have been easy, but in March 2022 there is now little.
Today we get the press release from 2K Games that reveals some of the most important updates that fans will be able to appreciate when the game is available: a redesigned game engine, new controls, MyGM mode and the first MyFACTION are among the advances that characterize the game. most awesome WWE 2K experience to date
Here is the Top-10 that the press office sent us:
- Gameplay engine redesigned: The most important change in WWE 2K22 is in the engine itself. Visual Concepts has redesigned the game and animation engine from the ground up to make every dive, kickout and finisher feel like players are sitting ringside at WrestleMania. As soon as players pick up the controller, they will feel the difference;
- New controls: The pattern is incredibly intuitive this year. Configured to give players greater control with every move, WWE 2K22 is easy to play, while still allowing for a high expression of skill;
- Stunning graphics: Simply put, WWE 2K22 boasts the best graphics ever in the WWE 2K franchise. Scanning and animations are done using the same process as the Visual Concepts NBA 2K franchise, the team overhauled the lighting and reread the game from scratch;
- Immersive presentation: The most dynamic voice in the series will propel players out of the crowd directly into the ring, creating an authentic WWE atmosphere throughout the game;
- New WWE 2K Showcase Mode: Players can take a stroll down the boulevard of memories and relive the most iconic matches and moments of a legendary WWE Superstar;
- MyGM: Players will design superstars, book matches, manage contracts and prove they have what it takes to run the most successful brand in sports entertainment;
- MyFACTION: In a first, the all-new MyFACTION puts players in command of building a legendary faction that rivals the iconic nWo. Players will be able to collect, manage and update Superstars, with weekly events and regular updates;
- MyRISE: An opportunity for players to experience the journey of a WWE Superstar: from humble beginnings as a Rookie, to triumphal fanfare as a Superstar, to being immortalized as a Legend. New storylines will be available for both male and female MyPLAYERS;
- Universe Mode: Universe Mode returns, giving players more control than ever over brands, PPVs, match scores, rivalries and more;
- Creation Suite: The Creation Suite is back stronger than ever. Players can be themselves or someone / something completely different, with all kinds of wild options and fantasy elements, you can step into the ring anytime anywhere in the world.