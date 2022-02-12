WWE: A New Show Coming? Here’s what it’s going to be called

WWE has registered the trademark of what appears to be a new show. The copyright deposited is that of “WWE Sunday Stunner”. This could be the name of a new TV show or a digital series. USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records show that the company filed the “WWE Sunday Stunner” trademark on February 3.

The following usage description was included in the trademark filing, indicating that this may be the name of a new WWE show: “Entertainment services, ie professional wrestling shows; entertainment services, namely the production and performance of professional wrestling events rendered live and via broadcast media including television and distributed across various platforms through multiple forms of broadcast media; deliver wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed across various platforms across multiple forms of broadcast media; providing information in the field of sport and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed across various platforms through multiple forms of transmission; provide a website in the field of sports entertainment information “