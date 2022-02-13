WWE: According to Vince McMahon, there is no problem with storylines

As everyone knows, everything that passes through the screens of the WWE must be approved by Vince McMahon. The patron of the federation has the last word on the contents of the creature of him and apparently, the Chairman would be satisfied with the product. It is reasonable to think that the company prefers quantity to quality, in fact in the last period the ratings are decreasing: despite this, McMahon believes that there is nothing to fix.

The word to the insiders

Second Mike Johnson of the PW Insiderfor Vinny Mac there would be nothing to fix:

“In his mind he believes there is nothing wrong with that. We are told that he gives pushes to whoever he likes and that he shows what he likes best, nothing and nobody hinders his vision. That’s why the shows are as we see them and probably the situation won’t change in the near future and maybe it will never change. “

Obviously not everyone agrees with this vision, also because the low ratings are demonstrating that the product is no longer as convincing as it once was. We will see if McMahon himself realizes that the federation needs a refresh or we will continue to witness his despotic vision of him.