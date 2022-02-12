WWE adds stipulation to an Elimination Chamber match

In recent weeks, WWE has put aside its Royal Rumble 2022, now sent to the archives after airing at the end of January, and has begun to create its next ppv: Elimination Chamber on the basis of it.

After the official announcement that we will have the ppv with the infernal cages in Saudi Arabia on February 19, the WWE management also wanted to start building the event card, starting from the homonymous match that will be valid for the WWE Championship, in which Bobby Lashley will have to defend his belt from the attack of colleagues Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Matt Riddle and AJ Styles.

In addition to the WWE title match, the federation has also included other major contests at the event, including another cage dedicated to women, with which Monday Night Raw will also find Becky Lynch’s opponent for Wrestlemania 38 or the match titled between Roman Reigns and returning WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg.

WWE changes the stipulation of the match between Drew McIntyre and Madcap Moss

Among the many encounters already written in black and white on the Elimination Chamber card, there is also the match between the former WWE Scottish Champion Drew McIntyre and Happy Corbin’s henchman, Madcap Moss, with the last clash between the two being occurred during last week’s episode of the blue show, when Drew hit Corbin’s massive ally with his Claymore.

During this week’s episode, however, WWE has made official through the words of McIntyre himself and then also of WWE official Adam Pearce, that the match at Elimination Chamber between the two will be a Falls Count Anywhere, as requested by the same. McIntyre.

But let’s see for the moment what turns out to be the card of the event that will be broadcast on February 19th:

– Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title :

Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins vs Austin Theory vs Riddle vs AJ Styles vs Bobby Lashley (c)

– Elimination Chamber Match for a RAW Women’s Title Shot :

Doudrop vs Liv Morgan vs Rhea Ripley vs Nikki ASH vs Bianca Belair vs TBA (unknown opponent)

– WWE Universal Title Match :

Roman Reigns (c) vs Bill Goldberg

– RAW Women’s Title Match :

Lita vs Becky Lynch (c)

– SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match :

The Usos (c) vs Viking Raiders

– Falls Count Anywhere Match :

Madcap Moss vs Drew McIntyre

– Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs Sonya Deville and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair