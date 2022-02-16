WWE: AJ Styles looks forward to a lasting partnership with Impact Wrestling

WWE superstar AJ Styles has expressed openness to the prospect of appearing at IMPACT Wrestling. The “Forbidden Door,” a term used when pro wrestlers feature in rival promotions, was first opened by WWE at the Royal Rumble in recent years, when Mickie James participated in the Women’s Brawl. James appeared with her IMPACT Wrestling Champion belt and was presented in all respects as an IMPACT star.

In a recent interview with BT Sports’ Ariel Helwani, Aj Styles said it would be great to see IMPACT Wrestling and WWE collaborate on an ongoing basis.

“I would like to see it. I think that would be a good thing. But I’m afraid the door will only open in one direction. There is a lot of video material over there about AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley and some of the other boys and girls. That wouldn’t be a bad thing at all, ”Styles said. Styles went on and stated that he wouldn’t mind appearing (again) at IMPACT Wrestling. “Maybe he wouldn’t mind“Said the former world champion.

Styles is one of the greatest wrestlers in IMPACT Wrestling history, where among many successes he has won the IMPACT World Championship twice.

SOURCE: SPORTSKEEDA.COM