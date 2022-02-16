WWE: Alexa Bliss will return to fight, will participate in the Elimination Chamber match

Just missing aThe awaited return to the ring of Alexa Blissfans have been wondering for some time when there would be the return match of the former female champion and now finally there are important updates on this. The last match fought by Bliss dates back to the last one September 26in that of Extreme Rules 2021and on that occasion lost against the champion of Raw Charlotte Flair than after the meeting destroyed the doll Lily.

Alexa is cured

The Extreme Rules 2021 match was one important stage for the character of Alexa Bliss who on that occasion lost Lily’s ‘support’ and faced in the last weeks of psychotherapy sessions to overcome this trauma. During the episode of Raw last night the last session was held by the psychologist for the former shoulder of The Fiend, the doctor expressed his verdict: Alexa is cured and for this reason her participation in the women’s Elimination Chamber match has been announced which will be held this Saturday in the Premium Live Event of the same name.

Alexa Bliss has therefore completed the picture of the dispute together with Doudrop, Liv Morgan, Nikki ASH, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. The winner of that match will earn a title shot for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38.